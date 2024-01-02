10 arts events you don’t want to miss this winter

Jan. 20-28. $45 and up. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 404-881-8885, atlantaopera.org

‘Remember This’

Jan Karski was a Polish resistance fighter and diplomat during World War II who was charged with infiltrating German-occupied Poland and reporting first-hand accounts of the atrocities he witnessed there to the Polish government-in-exile and Western Allies. Starring Andrew Benator, this one-man show co-produced by Theatrical Outfit and The Breman Museum tells Karski’s story and explores how he was changed by the experience. The script by Clark Young and Derek Goldman is drawn from Karski’s own words.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

This year marks the 65th anniversary season of the celebrated dance company, and for the occasion the troupe will perform two world premieres — “Century” by Amy Hall Garner and “Me, Myself and You” by Elizabeth Roxas-Dobrish. And returning this year is Kyle Abraham’s “Are You in Your Feelings?” The program varies over four performances with the one constant being Alvin Ailey’s signature dance, “Revelations,” which closes out each show.

‘Coco Chanel: The Life of a Fashion Icon’

Making its North American premiere in February is the Atlanta Ballet’s production of a full-length narrative ballet about the rags-to-riches story of the iconoclastic French fashion designer Coco Chanel. Under the artistic direction of Gennadi Nedvigin and choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, “Coco Chanel” is a co-production with the Hong Kong Ballet, where it premiered last March, and Queensland Ballet, where it will be produced in the fall. Atlanta Ballet is working with SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film on programming related to Chanel’s influence on the fashion industry, as well as The Breman Museum, on programming that explores Chanel’s antisemitism and collaboration with Nazis.

Atlanta Jewish Film Festival

The 24th annual festival boasts more than 60 feature films, documentaries and shorts exploring Jewish culture from 20 countries screening for two weeks at five theaters. There will also be parties, receptions, panels and special guests, and 32 titles will be available for streaming for 10 days after the festival. The opening night film is “Irena’s Vow,” about a Polish nurse-turned-housekeeper who hides Jewish refugees in the home of her employer — a German Army major. The closing night film is “Shari and Lamb Chop,” a documentary about the children’s entertainer Shari Lewis and her lovable hand puppet.

‘Carlos Simon Curates’

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra casts a spotlight on local talent with this program featuring performances by the Spelman and Morehouse glee clubs, vocalists Kearstin Piper Brown and Brian K. Major, and spoken word artist Marc Bamuthi Joseph. Highlights of the program include two works by Grammy-nominated, Atlanta-based composer Carlos Simon — “Ring Shout” from “Four Black American Dances” and “brea(d)th” — as well as “We Shall Overcome” by Uzee Brown.

‘Hear Me Now: The Black Potters of Old Edgefield, South Carolina’

The High Museum of Art is the only Southeastern stop for this exhibition organized by the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Museum of Fine Arts Boston featuring almost 60 ceramic objects created prior to the Civil War by enslaved people living in Edgefield, South Carolina. Most of the artists are unknown with the notable exception of David Drake, aka Dave the Potter, who inscribed some of his ceramics with his signature and poetry in a time when Black people were forbidden to read or write. The exhibition also includes works by contemporary Black artists Theaster Gates, Simone Leigh and Woody De Othello, who have created works in response to the historic vessels.

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’

Actor’s Express pulls out all the stops for this big, bold musical about a teenage boy who dreams of becoming a drag queen. Based on a true story, the coming-of-age extravaganza features book and lyrics by Tom MacRae and score by Dan Gillespie Sells. Noah Vega stars as Jamie New, Jill Hames is his mum Margaret, Shashi Yammada is his best friend Pritti and Ben Thorpe is his mentor Hugo. The play debuted in 2017 in Sheffield, England, the town where the show is set, and moved to the West End that same year. Freddie Ashley directs the co-production with Oglethorpe University.

‘A Tale of Two Cities’

In an effort to foster interest in literary classics among high schoolers, the Alliance Theatre has launched a Classic Remix initiative in which American playwrights are commissioned to write fresh adaptations of select beloved works that underscore issues relevant today. Charles Dickens’ classic story of privilege, power and rebellion set in London and Paris on the cusp of the French Revolution is reimagined here by Brendan Pelsue and directed by Leora Morris.

Flower Show: Primavera

Nothing inspires faith that warmer days are coming like the appearance of spring’s first blossoms, and nobody knows that better than the folks at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. That’s why the horticultural institution is the place to be in late February when it hosts its biennial flower show. Take in the aroma and beauty of thousands of plant specimens on display, as well as floral designs, photography and botanical arts.

