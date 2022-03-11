Will Freddie Freeman be a Brave when baseball returns?

Baseball owners and players have agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement, thereby ending a lockout that had reached its fourth month.The last play of last season was Dansby Swanson throwing to Freddie Freeman for an out.That out earned the Braves its first World Series championship since 1995.Freeman is a free agent now, which means he might not be an Atlanta Brave when this season begins in April.Could the Braves really let him leave? Does Freeman really want to leave? If he leaves, who’s on first?