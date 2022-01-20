Where Brock Bowers ranks among Georgia's greatest tight ends.Randy McMichael.TE Randy McMichael played for Georgia from 1999-2001.McMichael had 90 catches for 1,213 yards, and five touchdowns during a three-year career.Orson Charles.Orson Charles played TE for Georgia from 2009-2011.During his career, he caught 94 passes for 1,370 yards and 10 touchdowns.Charles' best season came in 2011 when the 6-7, 255-pound TE had 45 catches for 574 yards and 5 TDs.Leonard Pope.Leonard Pope played at Georgia from 2003-2005.Pope had 65 catches for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns during his career...Isaac Nauta.Isaac Nauta played Tight end for Georgia from 2016-2018. .As a freshman, Nauta had 29 catches for 361 yards and three touchdowns and was selected to the freshman All-America team.In his final year in 2018, he played 14 games and had 30 catches for 430 yards and three touchdowns. .Ben Watson.Watson racked up 65 catches for 852 yards and six touchdowns in three years as a Bulldog.BROCK BOWERS.As a freshman, Georgia TE Brock Bowers had 56 catches for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns.He also had one rushing score, giving him 14 total touchdowns on the season.Bowers was the leading receiver for the Bulldogs in 2021.his touchdown total broke the Georgia season record set by Terrence Edwards, who scored 11 receiving touchdowns in 2002