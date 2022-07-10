Westminster’s William Love wins 101st Georgia Amateur

“I was feeling comfortable and I guess I got a little too comfortable on the back nine,” Love said. “I got brought back to reality a little bit and really had to grind my way in, but to come out on top feels really special.”

Abdow, a rising junior at Rivers Academy, closed with a 74 to shoot 6-under 282. Logan Perkins of Locust Grove, who just finished his career at West Virginia, shot 74 and finished third at 283. Bruce Murphy of Johns Creek and J.D. Culbreth of Thomasville tied for fourth at 284. Murphy’s final-round 69 shared the low score on the day.

Love admitted that he was a bit nervous on the first tee, despite the big lead. It didn’t show, as his approach on the opening hole finished about five feet away and he rolled in the birdie to expand the advantage to five shots.

“I played really solid on the front nine,” he said. “At 11 is where things started to take a turn. I made double there and I just told myself, I’ve played such good golf that I could afford some mistakes and still be OK.”

Players were also racing to beat the weather. There had been rain delays during the three previous rounds, which forced the third round to be completed on Sunday morning – Love had to play 25 holes on Sunday. The final round finished about 15 minutes before a storm clobbered the clubhouse area.

Winning the state amateur was a big deal for Love, who has been playing since he was 2 or 3 and has always been encouraged by his father David, who walked every step of the way to watch is son. Love has had a good season; he helped Westminster win the state championship and he was named high school golfer of the year by the AJC.

Defending champion Harris Barth, who was Love’s teammate at Westminster, had to withdraw at the last minute because of a shoulder injury.

“It was really special to get my name on that trophy and be a part of Georgia history, especially after my teammate took home the trophy last year,” Love said. “I told him early in the week I’m going to try to do this for him and keep the title and it felt really good to be able to follow up on what he did.”