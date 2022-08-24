Week Zero college football schedule: How to watch all 11 FBS games

While this week’s schedule is only a tease to the full beginning of the season that comes next week, it serves to remind us that the big showdowns are only days away. It also includes a game played in Dublin. That’s the first college football regular-season game played internationally in six seasons, when Georgia Tech played in Dublin in 2016.

This week’s list of games includes no teams ranked in the Top 25, but six schools from Power Five conferences are on the schedule for Saturday, including one head-to-head.