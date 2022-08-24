ajc logo
Week Zero college football schedule: How to watch all 11 FBS games

Notre Dame players practice at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. College football is going international again, with Nebraska facing Northwestern in Dublin on Saturday. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Saturday. All times are EDT.

While this week’s schedule is only a tease to the full beginning of the season that comes next week, it serves to remind us that the big showdowns are only days away. It also includes a game played in Dublin. That’s the first college football regular-season game played internationally in six seasons, when Georgia Tech played in Dublin in 2016.

This week’s list of games includes no teams ranked in the Top 25, but six schools from Power Five conferences are on the schedule for Saturday, including one head-to-head.

Here is the schedule for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:

» Saturday, Aug. 27

Time, Teams, Network

Noon, Austin Peay at Western Kentucky, CBS Sports Network

12:30 p.m., Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Dublin, Ireland), Fox

3:30 p.m., Idaho State at Nevada-Las Vegas, CBS Sports Network

4 p.m., Connecticut at Utah State, FS1

4 p.m., Wyoming at Illinois, Big Ten Network

5 p.m., Duquesne at Florida State, ACC Network

7 p.m., Charlotte at Florida Atlantic, CBS Sports Network

8:15 p.m., Florida A&M at North Carolina, ACC Network

9 p.m., North Texas at Texas-El Paso, Stadium

10 p.m., Nevada at New Mexico State, ESPN2

10:30 p.m., Vanderbilt at Hawaii, CBS Sports Network

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

