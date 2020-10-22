X

Week 8 college football schedule: How to watch all 47 FBS games

By David Wellham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Thursday-Saturday. All times are EDT.

There are 16 games that feature teams in the Top 25, including four head-to-head matchups: No. 6 Oklahoma State at home against No. 17 Iowa State, No. 9 Cincinnati at No. 16 SMU, No. 14 North Carolina at home against No. 23 North Carolina State and No. 18 Michigan at No. 21 Minnesota.

Again this week, all schedules are subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Big Ten and the Mountain West will begin play this week after a long delay, and already one of the Mountain West games was called off.

On Tuesday, the game between Colorado State and New Mexico State in Fort Collins, Colo., was deemed a no contest and canceled. The Mountain West made the decision because New Mexico was prohibited by state guidelines in its state from playing because of “the prevalence of the COVID-19 virus” in the county in which the university is located.

Time, Teams, Network

» Thursday, Oct. 22

7:30 p.m., Arkansas State at Appalachian State, ESPN

» Friday, Oct. 23

7 p.m., Jacksonville State at Florida International, ESPN3

7:30 p.m., Tulsa at South Florida, ESPN

8 p.m., Illinois at No. 14 Wisconsin, Big Ten Network

8 p.m., Louisiana-Lafayette at Alabama-Birmingham, CBS Sports Network

» Saturday, Oct. 24

American Athletic

Noon, Temple at Memphis, ESPN-Plus

2 p.m., Tulane at Central Florida, ESPN2

3:30 p.m., Houston at Navy, CBS Sports Network

9 p.m., No. 9 Cincinnati at No. 16 SMU, ESPN2

ACC

Noon, Florida State at Louisville, Fox Sports regional networks (Fox Sports South in the Atlanta market)

Noon, No. 23 N.C. State at No. 14 North Carolina, ESPN

Noon, Syracuse at No. 1 Clemson, ACC Network

3:30 p.m., No. 3 Notre Dame at Pitt, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)

3:30 p.m., No. 19 Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, Fox Sports regional networks (Fox Sports South in the Atlanta market)

4 p.m., Georgia Tech at Boston College, ACC Network

8 p.m., Virginia at No. 11 Miami, ACC Network

Big 12

Noon, Kansas at No. 20 Kansas State, FS1

Noon, Oklahoma at TCU, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)

3:30 p.m., Baylor at Texas, ESPN

3:30 p.m., No. 17 Iowa State at No. 6 Oklahoma State, Fox

5:30 p.m., West Virginia at Texas Tech, ESPN2

Big Ten

Noon, Nebraska at No. 5 Ohio State, Fox

Noon, Rutgers at Michigan State, Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m., Iowa at Purdue, Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m., No. 8 Penn State at Indiana, FS1

7:30 p.m., Maryland at Northwestern, Big Ten Network

7:30 p.m., No. 18 Michigan at No. 21 Minnesota, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)

Conference USA

Noon, Texas-El Paso at Charlotte, ESPN-Plus

1 p.m., Southern Miss at Liberty, ESPN3

2:30 p.m., Florida Atlantic at No. 22 Marshall, Stadium

3:30 p.m., Middle Tennessee at Rice, ESPN3

4 p.m., Chattanooga at Western Kentucky, ESPN3

8 p.m., Louisiana Tech at Texas-San Antonio, ESPNU

Mountain West

7 p.m., Utah State at Boise State, FS1

7 p.m., Wyoming at Nevada, CBS Sports Network

7:30 p.m., Hawaii at Fresno State, Spectrum Sports

10:30 p.m., Air Force at San Jose State, FS1

10:30 p.m., UNLV at San Diego State, CBS Sports Network

SEC

Noon, Auburn at Ole Miss, SEC Network

3:30 p.m., No. 2 Alabama at Tennessee, CBS

4 p.m., Kentucky at Missouri, SEC Network

7 p.m., South Carolina at LSU, ESPN

Sun Belt

Noon, Georgia Southern at No. 25 Coastal Carolina, ESPNU

4 p.m., Georgia State at Troy, ESPNU

7 p.m., Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, ESPN-Plus

10:15 p.m., Texas State at No. 12 BYU, ESPN

FBS independents

1 p.m., Southern Miss at Liberty, ESPN3

1:30 p.m., Mercer at Army, CBS Sports Network

10:15 p.m., Texas State at No. 12 BYU, ESPN

