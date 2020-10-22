Week 8 college football schedule: How to watch all 47 FBS games

There are 16 games that feature teams in the Top 25, including four head-to-head matchups: No. 6 Oklahoma State at home against No. 17 Iowa State, No. 9 Cincinnati at No. 16 SMU, No. 14 North Carolina at home against No. 23 North Carolina State and No. 18 Michigan at No. 21 Minnesota.

Again this week, all schedules are subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Big Ten and the Mountain West will begin play this week after a long delay, and already one of the Mountain West games was called off.