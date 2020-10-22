Week 8 college football schedule: How to watch all 47 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Thursday-Saturday. All times are EDT.
There are 16 games that feature teams in the Top 25, including four head-to-head matchups: No. 6 Oklahoma State at home against No. 17 Iowa State, No. 9 Cincinnati at No. 16 SMU, No. 14 North Carolina at home against No. 23 North Carolina State and No. 18 Michigan at No. 21 Minnesota.
Again this week, all schedules are subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Big Ten and the Mountain West will begin play this week after a long delay, and already one of the Mountain West games was called off.
On Tuesday, the game between Colorado State and New Mexico State in Fort Collins, Colo., was deemed a no contest and canceled. The Mountain West made the decision because New Mexico was prohibited by state guidelines in its state from playing because of “the prevalence of the COVID-19 virus” in the county in which the university is located.
» Thursday, Oct. 22
7:30 p.m., Arkansas State at Appalachian State, ESPN
» Friday, Oct. 23
7 p.m., Jacksonville State at Florida International, ESPN3
7:30 p.m., Tulsa at South Florida, ESPN
8 p.m., Illinois at No. 14 Wisconsin, Big Ten Network
8 p.m., Louisiana-Lafayette at Alabama-Birmingham, CBS Sports Network
» Saturday, Oct. 24
American Athletic
Noon, Temple at Memphis, ESPN-Plus
2 p.m., Tulane at Central Florida, ESPN2
3:30 p.m., Houston at Navy, CBS Sports Network
9 p.m., No. 9 Cincinnati at No. 16 SMU, ESPN2
ACC
Noon, Florida State at Louisville, Fox Sports regional networks (Fox Sports South in the Atlanta market)
Noon, No. 23 N.C. State at No. 14 North Carolina, ESPN
Noon, Syracuse at No. 1 Clemson, ACC Network
3:30 p.m., No. 3 Notre Dame at Pitt, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)
3:30 p.m., No. 19 Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, Fox Sports regional networks (Fox Sports South in the Atlanta market)
4 p.m., Georgia Tech at Boston College, ACC Network
8 p.m., Virginia at No. 11 Miami, ACC Network
Big 12
Noon, Kansas at No. 20 Kansas State, FS1
Noon, Oklahoma at TCU, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)
3:30 p.m., Baylor at Texas, ESPN
3:30 p.m., No. 17 Iowa State at No. 6 Oklahoma State, Fox
5:30 p.m., West Virginia at Texas Tech, ESPN2
Big Ten
Noon, Nebraska at No. 5 Ohio State, Fox
Noon, Rutgers at Michigan State, Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m., Iowa at Purdue, Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m., No. 8 Penn State at Indiana, FS1
7:30 p.m., Maryland at Northwestern, Big Ten Network
7:30 p.m., No. 18 Michigan at No. 21 Minnesota, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)
Conference USA
Noon, Texas-El Paso at Charlotte, ESPN-Plus
1 p.m., Southern Miss at Liberty, ESPN3
2:30 p.m., Florida Atlantic at No. 22 Marshall, Stadium
3:30 p.m., Middle Tennessee at Rice, ESPN3
4 p.m., Chattanooga at Western Kentucky, ESPN3
8 p.m., Louisiana Tech at Texas-San Antonio, ESPNU
Mountain West
7 p.m., Utah State at Boise State, FS1
7 p.m., Wyoming at Nevada, CBS Sports Network
7:30 p.m., Hawaii at Fresno State, Spectrum Sports
10:30 p.m., Air Force at San Jose State, FS1
10:30 p.m., UNLV at San Diego State, CBS Sports Network
SEC
Noon, Auburn at Ole Miss, SEC Network
3:30 p.m., No. 2 Alabama at Tennessee, CBS
4 p.m., Kentucky at Missouri, SEC Network
7 p.m., South Carolina at LSU, ESPN
Sun Belt
Noon, Georgia Southern at No. 25 Coastal Carolina, ESPNU
4 p.m., Georgia State at Troy, ESPNU
7 p.m., Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, ESPN-Plus
10:15 p.m., Texas State at No. 12 BYU, ESPN
FBS independents
1:30 p.m., Mercer at Army, CBS Sports Network
