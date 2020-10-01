X

Week 5 college football schedule: How to watch all 33 FBS games

By David Wellham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Friday-Saturday. All times are EDT.

There are 16 games that feature teams in the Associated Press Top 25, including two head-to-head matchups: No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama and No. 7 Auburn at No. 4 Georgia. The Top 25 has resumed including schools from the Big Ten and Pac-12, though each conference is several weeks from beginning play. The Big Ten is set to start Oct. 24 and the Pac-12 on Nov. 6.

Again this week, all schedules are subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic. One game scheduled for this weekend was postponed earlier this month: Rice at Marshall.

Time, Teams, Network

» Friday, Oct. 2

7 p.m., Campbell at Wake Forest, ACC Network

9 p.m., Louisiana Tech at No. 22 BYU, ESPN2

» Saturday, Oct. 3

American Athletic

Noon, East Carolina at Georgia State, ESPNU

3:30 p.m., No. 25 Memphis at SMU, ESPN2

3:30 p.m., South Florida at No. 15 Cincinnati, ESPN-Plus

6 p.m., Navy at Air Force, CBS Sports Network

7:30 p.m., Tulsa at No. 11 Central Florida, ESPN2

ACC

Noon, N.C. State at No. 24 Pitt, ACC Network

3:30 p.m., No. 12 North Carolina at Boston College, ABC

4 p.m., Jacksonville State at Florida State, Fox Sports regional networks

4 p.m., Virginia Tech at Duke, ACC Network

8 p.m., Virginia at No. 1 Clemson, ACC Network

Big 12

Noon, Baylor at West Virginia, ABC

Noon, TCU at No. 9 Texas, Fox

3:30 p.m., No. 17 Oklahoma State at Kansas, ESPN

3:30 p.m., Texas Tech at Kansas State, FS1

7:30 p.m., No. 18 Oklahoma at Iowa State, ABC

Conference USA

12:30 p.m., Texas-San Antonio at Alabama-Birmingham, Stadium

4 p.m., Charlotte at Florida Atlantic, ESPNU

5 p.m., Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, ESPN3

7:30 p.m., Southern Miss at North Texas, Stadium

SEC

Noon, Missouri at No. 21 Tennessee, SEC Network

Noon, South Carolina at No. 3 Florida, ESPN

3:30 p.m., No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama, CBS

4 p.m., Ole Miss at Kentucky, SEC Network

7:30 p.m., Arkansas at No. 16 Mississippi State, SEC Network-Alternate

7:30 p.m., No. 7 Auburn at No. 4 Georgia, ESPN

7:30 p.m., No. 20 LSU at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

Sun Belt

Noon, Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina, ESPN2

7 p.m., Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPN-Plus

8 p.m., Troy at South Alabama, ESPNU

FBS independents

1 p.m., North Alabama at Liberty, ESPN3

1:30 p.m., Abilene Christian at Army, CBS Sports Network

