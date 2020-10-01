Week 5 college football schedule: How to watch all 33 FBS games

There are 16 games that feature teams in the Associated Press Top 25, including two head-to-head matchups: No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama and No. 7 Auburn at No. 4 Georgia. The Top 25 has resumed including schools from the Big Ten and Pac-12, though each conference is several weeks from beginning play. The Big Ten is set to start Oct. 24 and the Pac-12 on Nov. 6.

Again this week, all schedules are subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic. One game scheduled for this weekend was postponed earlier this month: Rice at Marshall.