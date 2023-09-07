Week 2 college football schedule: How to watch all 86 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and livestreaming opportunities for all FBS games Thursday-Saturday. All times are EDT.

Week 2 brings with it another round of early-season nonconference games – and lots of them. It also means more games between Power 5 schools and opponents outside the Power 5, and in some cases, far outside.

All teams ranked in the Top 25 are playing this week, but only two games feature a head-to-head matchup: No. 10 Texas at No. 3 Alabama and No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 22 Tulane. Overall, 23 games include ranked teams.

Here is the schedule this week for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:

Time, Teams, Network

» Thursday, Sept. 7

7:30 p.m., Murray State at Louisville, ACC Network

» Friday, Sept. 8

7 p.m., Indiana State at Indiana, Big Ten Network

7:30 p.m., Illinois at Kansas, ESPN2

» Saturday, Sept. 9

ACC

11 a.m., Vanderbilt at Wake Forest, ACC Network

Noon, Holy Cross at Boston College, ACC Network Extra/ESPN-Plus

Noon, James Madison at Virginia, ESPNU

Noon, No. 11 Notre Dame at N.C. State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

Noon, Purdue at Virginia Tech, ESPN2

1 p.m., South Carolina State at Georgia Tech, ACC Network Extra/ESPN-Plus

2:15 p.m., Charleston Southern at No. 21 Clemson, ACC Network

3:30 p.m., No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

3:30 p.m., Western Michigan at Syracuse, ACC Network Extra/ESPN-Plus

5:15 p.m., Appalachian State at No. 16 North Carolina, ACC Network

6 p.m., Lafayette at No. 24 Duke, ACC Network Extra/ESPN-Plus

6:30 p.m., Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, CW

8:30 p.m., Southern Mississippi at No. 5 FSU, ACC Network

American Athletic

3:30 p.m., No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 22 Tulane, ESPN2

3:30 p.m., Texas State at Texas-San Antonio, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Wagner at Navy, CBS Sports Network

4 p.m., Marshall at East Carolina, ESPNU

5 p.m., Tulsa at No. 8 Washington, Pac-12 Networks

6 p.m., Alabama-Birmingham at Georgia Southern, ESPN-Plus

6 p.m., Ohio at Florida Atlantic, ESPN-Plus

6 p.m., SMU at No. 17 Oklahoma, ESPN-Plus

6:30 p.m., North Texas at Florida International, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Florida A&M at South Florida, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Houston at Rice, NFL Network

7 p.m., Memphis at Arkansas State, ESPN-Plus

7:30 p.m., Charlotte at Maryland, NBC

7:30 p.m., Temple at Rutgers, Big Ten Network

Big 12

Noon, Troy at No. 15 Kansas State, FS1

Noon, Utah at Baylor, ESPN

3 p.m., Southern Utah at BYU, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Iowa at Iowa State, Fox

6 p.m., Duquesne at West Virginia, ESPN-Plus

6 p.m., SMU at No. 17 Oklahoma, ESPN-Plus

6:30 p.m., Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, CW

7 p.m., Central Florida at Boise State, FS1

7 p.m., Houston at Rice, NFL Network

7 p.m., Oregon at Texas Tech, Fox

7 p.m., No. 10 Texas at No. 3 Alabama, ESPN

8 p.m., Nicholls State at TCU, ESPN-Plus

10:30 p.m., Oklahoma State at Arizona State, FS1

Big Ten

Noon, Delaware at No. 7 Penn State, Peacock

Noon, Nebraska at No. 25 Colorado, Fox

Noon, Purdue at Virginia Tech, ESPN2

Noon, Youngstown State at No. 4 Ohio State, Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m., Iowa at Iowa State, Fox

3:30 p.m., Nevada-Las Vegas at No. 2 Michigan, CBS

3:30 p.m., Richmond at Michigan State, Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m., Texas-El Paso at Northwestern, Big Ten Network

7:30 p.m., Charlotte at Maryland, NBC

7:30 p.m., Eastern Michigan at Minnesota, Big Ten Network

7:30 p.m., Temple at Rutgers, Big Ten Network

7:30 p.m., No. 19 Wisconsin at Washington State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

Conference USA

3:30 p.m., Texas-El Paso at Northwestern, Big Ten Network

6 p.m., New Mexico State at Liberty, ESPN-Plus

6:30 p.m., North Texas at Florida International, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Houston Christian at Western Kentucky, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Jacksonville State at Coastal Carolina, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Middle Tennessee at Missouri, ESPN-Plus/SEC Network-Plus

7 p.m., Northwestern State at Louisiana Tech, ESPN-Plus

8 p.m., Air Force vs. Sam Houston State (NRG Stadium, Houston), CBS Sports Network

MAC

Noon, Ball State at No. 1 Georgia, SEC Network

1:30 p.m., New Hampshire at Central Michigan, ESPN-Plus

2 p.m., Eastern Illinois at Bowling Green, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Miami (Ohio) at Massachusetts, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Southern Illinois at Northern Illinois, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Texas Southern at Toledo, ESPN-Plus

3:30 p.m., Western Michigan at Syracuse, ACC Network Extra/ESPN-Plus

4 p.m., Kent State at Arkansas, SEC Network

6 p.m., Fordham at Buffalo, ESPN-Plus

6 p.m., Morgan State at Akron, ESPN-Plus

6 p.m., Ohio at Florida Atlantic, ESPN-Plus

7:30 p.m., Eastern Michigan at Minnesota, Big Ten Network

Mountain West

3:30 p.m., Nevada-Las Vegas at No. 2 Michigan, CBS

4 p.m., Cal Poly at San Jose State, NBC Bay Area/Mountain West Network

4 p.m., Portland State at Wyoming, Mountain West Network

7 p.m., Central Florida at Boise State, FS1

7 p.m., Idaho at Nevada, Nevada Sports Net/Mountain West Network

7:30 p.m., UCLA at San Diego State, CBS

8 p.m., Air Force vs. Sam Houston State (NRG Stadium, Houston), CBS Sports Network

8 p.m., Idaho State at Utah State, Mountain West Network

8 p.m., Tennessee Tech at New Mexico, Mountain West Network

9 p.m., Eastern Washington at Fresno State, Mountain West Network

Midnight, Albany at Hawaii, Spectrum Sports

Pac-12

Noon, Nebraska at No. 25 Colorado, Fox

Noon, No. 12 Utah at Baylor, ESPN

5 p.m., Tulsa at No. 8 Washington, Pac-12 Networks

7 p.m., No. 13 Oregon at Texas Tech, Fox

7:30 p.m., Arizona at Mississippi State, SEC Network

7:30 p.m., UCLA at San Diego State, CBS

7:30 p.m., No. 19 Wisconsin at Washington State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

9 p.m., California-Davis at No. 18 Oregon State, Pac-12 Networks

10:30 p.m., Auburn at California, ESPN

10:30 p.m., Oklahoma State at Arizona State, FS1

10:30 p.m., Stanford at No. 6 USC, Fox

SEC

11 a.m., Vanderbilt at Wake Forest, ACC Network

Noon, Ball State at No. 1 Georgia, SEC Network

3 p.m., Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky, ESPN-Plus/SEC Network-Plus

3:30 p.m., No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 22 Tulane, ESPN2

3:30 p.m., No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

4 p.m., Kent State at Arkansas, SEC Network

5 p.m., Austin Peay at No. 9 Tennessee, ESPN-Plus, SEC Network-Plus

7 p.m., Middle Tennessee at Missouri, ESPN-Plus/SEC Network-Plus

7 p.m., No. 10 Texas at No. 3 Alabama, ESPN

7:30 p.m., Arizona at Mississippi State, SEC Network

7:30 p.m., p.m., Furman at South Carolina, ESPN-Plus/SEC Network-Plus

7:30 p.m., p.m., Grambling at No. 14 LSU, ESPN-Plus/SEC Network-Plus

7:30 p.m., McNeese State at Florida, ESPNU

10:30 p.m., Auburn at California, ESPN

Sun Belt

Noon, James Madison at Virginia, ESPNU

Noon, Troy at No. 15 Kansas State, FS1

3:30 p.m., Texas State at Texas-San Antonio, ESPN-Plus

4 p.m., Marshall at East Carolina, ESPNU

5 p.m., Southeastern Louisiana at South Alabama, ESPN-Plus

5:15 p.m., Appalachian State at North Carolina, ACC Network

6 p.m., Alabama-Birmingham at Georgia Southern, ESPN-Plus

6 p.m., Louisiana-Lafayette at Old Dominion, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Connecticut at Georgia State, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Jacksonville State at Coastal Carolina, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Memphis at Arkansas State, ESPN-Plus

8 p.m., Lamar at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPN-Plus

8:30 p.m., Southern Mississippi at No. 5 FSU, ACC Network

FBS independents

Noon, Delaware State at Army, CBS Sports Network

Noon, No. 11 Notre Dame at N.C. State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)

3:30 p.m., Miami (Ohio) at Massachusetts, ESPN-Plus

7 p.m., Connecticut at Georgia State, ESPN-Plus