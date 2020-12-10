X

Week 15 college football schedule: How to watch all 45 FBS games

By David Wellham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Thursday-Sunday. All times are EDT.

There are 13 games that feature teams in the Top 25, including two head-to-head matchups: No. 9 Georgia at No. 25 Missouri and No. 17 North Carolina at No. 10 Miami.

Again this week, all start times and TV information are subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Thursday morning, six games had been canceled: Charlotte at Marshall, No. 8 Cincinnati at No. 24 Tulsa, Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, Michigan at No. 4 Ohio State, Ole Miss at No. 5 Texas A&M and Purdue at No. 12 Indiana.

Marshall’s game with Charlotte was its second scheduled for Friday night to be canceled. Earlier, the Thundering Herd were scheduled to play at Florida International.

Time, Teams, Network

» Thursday, Dec. 10

6:30 p.m., Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi, CBS Sports Network

7 p.m., Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, Fox Sports regional networks (Fox Sports South in the Atlanta market)

» Friday, Dec. 11

6 p.m., North Texas at Texas-El Paso, ESPN3

7 p.m., Arizona State at Arizona, ESPN

10 p.m., Nevada at San Jose State, CBS Sports Network

» Saturday, Dec. 12

ACC

Noon, Wake Forest at Louisville, ACC Network

3:30 p.m., No. 17 North Carolina at No. 10 Miami, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)

4 p.m., Duke at Florida State, ACC Network

8 p.m., Virginia at Virginia Tech, ACC Network

American Athletic

Noon, Houston at Memphis, ESPN-Plus

3 p.m., Army vs. Navy (Philadelphia), CBS

Big 12

Noon, No. 11 Oklahoma at West Virginia, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)

3:30 p.m., No. 20 Texas at Kansas, ESPNU

7 p.m., Louisiana Tech at TCU, FS1

7 p.m., No. 22 Oklahoma State at Baylor, ESPNU

Big Ten

Noon, Illinois at No. 14 Northwestern, ESPN2

Noon, Minnesota at Nebraska, FS1

Noon, Rutgers at Maryland, Big Ten Network

3:30 p.m., Michigan State at Penn State, ESPN

3:30 p.m., Wisconsin at No. 16 Iowa, FS1

Conference USA

1 p.m., Alabama-Birmingham at Rice, ESPN3

7 p.m., Louisiana Tech at TCU, FS1

Mid-American

Noon, Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan, ESPN3

Noon, Ohio at Kent State, ESPN3

Noon, Western Michigan at Ball State, ESPN-Plus

2:30 p.m., Akron at Buffalo, CBS Sports Network

3 p.m., Central Michigan at Toledo, ESPN3

Mountain West

6 p.m., Boise State at Wyoming, CBS Sports Network

9:30 p.m., Utah State at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network

10 p.m., San Diego State at No. 18 BYU, ESPN2

10:30 p.m., Fresno State at New Mexico (Las Vegas, Nev.), FS2

11 p.m., UNLV at Hawaii, Spectrum Sports

Pac-12

Noon, Utah at No. 21 Colorado, Fox

4 p.m., Washington at Oregon, Fox

7:30 p.m., No. 15 USC at UCLA, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)

10:30 p.m., California at Washington State, FS1

10:30 p.m., Stanford at Oregon State, ESPNU

SEC

Noon, No. 1 Alabama at Arkansas, ESPN

Noon, No. 9 Georgia at No. 25 Missouri, SEC Network

4 p.m., Tennessee at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

7 p.m., LSU at No. 6 Florida, ESPN

7:30 p.m., Auburn at Mississippi State, SEC Network

Sun Belt

3 p.m., No. 13 Coastal Carolina at Troy, ESPN-Plus

3 p.m., Incarnate Word at Arkansas State, ESPN3

6 p.m., Appalachian State at Georgia Southern, ESPN3

FBS independents

3 p.m., Army vs. Navy (Philadelphia), CBS

10 p.m., San Diego State at No. 18 BYU, ESPN2

