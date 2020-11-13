X

Week 11: High school football scoreboard

Although more than 20 games have been canceled throughout the state this weekend because of coronavirus concerns, there are still several key matchups set to be played Friday night

Collins Hill can clinch its first region title since 2013 with a victory over Gwinnett County foe Mill Creek, but it won’t be easy - Mill Creek has won six straight in the series, and none of those games has been closer than last season’s 24-7 decision.

North Hall and Cherokee Bluff square off in a meeting of the two remaining unbeaten teams in 7-3A play. A victory would give 3-year-old Cherokee Bluff its first region title.

