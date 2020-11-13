Week 11: High school football scoreboard

Collins Hill can clinch its first region title since 2013 with a victory over Gwinnett County foe Mill Creek, but it won’t be easy - Mill Creek has won six straight in the series, and none of those games has been closer than last season’s 24-7 decision.

North Hall and Cherokee Bluff square off in a meeting of the two remaining unbeaten teams in 7-3A play. A victory would give 3-year-old Cherokee Bluff its first region title.