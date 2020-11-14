X

Complete high school football scores from Friday night

Oct. 23, 2020 - Norcross, Ga: A GHSA football is shown before the Georgia high school football game between Cedar Grove and GAC at Greater Atlanta Christian, Friday, October 23, 2020 in Norcross, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Oct. 23, 2020 - Norcross, Ga: A GHSA football is shown before the Georgia high school football game between Cedar Grove and GAC at Greater Atlanta Christian, Friday, October 23, 2020 in Norcross, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

High School Sports Blog | 44 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

Adairsville 42, North Murray 35

Alexander 23, Carrollton 22

Allatoona 44, Lassiter 9

Alpharetta 35, Roswell 21

Americus-Sumter 22, Pike County 18

Archer 43, Duluth 8

Athens Academy 56, George Walton Academy 31

Athens Christian 45, Loganville Christian 21

Bainbridge 37, Thomas County Central 14

Blessed Trinity 48, Cass 0

Bowdon 42, B.E.S.T. Academy 22

Brooks County 47, Turner County 18

Brookstone 9, St. Anne Pacelli 7

Brookwood 29, South Gwinnett 28

Brunswick 28, Bradwell Institute 12

Buford 45, Winder-Barrow 7

Butler 38, Glenn Hills 0

Cairo 32, Dougherty 20

Cambridge 40, Chattahoochee 21

Cartersville 31, Calhoun 14

Carver-Columbus 34, Hardaway 21

Cedartown 34, Central-Carroll 7

Chamblee 54, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Charlton County 31, Lanier County 21

Chattahoochee County 40, Greenville 13

Cherokee Bluff 41, North Hall 24

Clinch County 13, Irwin County 0

Collins Hill 28, Mill Creek 17

Colquitt County 41, Tift County 0

Commerce 28, Washington-Wilkes 17

Creekside 21, Jonesboro 12

Crisp County 24, Central-Macon 7

Cross Keys 23, Notre Dame Academy 10

Dacula 20, Central Gwinnett 16

Dalton 27, Paulding County 15

Darlington 46, Walker 7

Dawson County 63, Lumpkin County 3

Decatur 32, Southwest DeKalb 14

Denmark 24, Gainesville 21

Discovery 21, Dunwoody 0

Dodge County 35, Washington County 16

Drew 36, Forest Park 7

Dublin 49, Telfair County 0

Dutchtown 27, Locust Grove OT

Eagle’s Landing Christian 34, Whitefield Academy 7

Early County 53, Worth County 28

Eastside 31, Walnut Grove 0

Emanuel County Institute 47, Bryan County 12

Evans 27, Heritage-Conyers 6

Fayette County 21, Luella 0

Flowery Branch 61, Chestatee 20

Forsyth Central 21, Etowah 7

Gordon Central 35, Dade County 32

Gordon Lee 49, Armuchee 14

Grayson 37, Newton 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 35, Carver-Atlanta 20

Greenbrier 26, Jackson County 12

Griffin 14, Harris County 10

Hancock Central 32, Wilkinson County 8

Hapeville Charter 12, Stephenson 10

Hart County 49, East Jackson 9

Hawkinsville 36, Treutlen 0

Heard County 21, Bremen 14

Hebron Christian 48, Providence Christian 21

Heritage-Catoosa 23, Pickens 7

Islands 60, Savannah 0

Jackson 28, Mary Persons 27

Jeff Davis 42, East Laurens 21

Jefferson County 42, Westside-Augusta 20

Jenkins County 24, Screven County 0

Johnson County 27, Dooly County 11

Jones County 49, Woodland-Stockbridge 0

Kell 38, Sprayberry 31

LaFayette at Rockmart, late

Lakeside-Evans 21, Grovetown 14

Lakeview Academy 59, St. Francis 27

Laney 12, Oglethorpe County 7

Langston Hughes 29, Tucker 20

Lee County 41, Valdosta 7

Lincoln County 48, Greene County 19

Lithia Springs 34, Grady 7

Lithonia 46, Salem 0

Loganville 43, Apalachee 15

Lowndes 28, Camden County 21

M. L. King 48, Northview 0

Manchester 12, Schley County 6

Marist 49, Miller Grove 0

Metter 46, Claxton 0

Milton 55, Woodstock 21

Mitchell County 35, Terrell County 21

Monroe Area 28, Franklin County 10

Montgomery County 40, Wheeler County 8

Morgan County 41, Burke County 21

Mt. de Sales 26, Deerfield-Windsor 22

Mt. Pisgah Christian 38, King’s Ridge 14

Mt. Zion, Carroll 35, Trion 21

Murray County 38, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 35

New Hampstead 44, Jenkins 20

Newnan 34, Campbell 7

North Atlanta 32, Morrow 0

North Cobb 28, Marietta 26

North Paulding 35, Hillgrove 28

Northeast 42, Monticello 6

Northside-Warner Robins 26, Houston County 23

Ola 31, Eagle’s Landing 0

Peach County 36, Upson-Lee 7

Peachtree Ridge 36, Mountain View 35

Pepperell 28, Chattooga 13

Perry 21, Howard 14

Pierce County 50, Tattnall County 6

Pope 54, Osborne 0

Putnam County 49, Josey 0

Rabun County 63, Union County 14

Randolph-Clay 46, Baconton Charter 12

Richmond Academy 51, Cross Creek 6

Richmond Hill 55, South Effingham 7

Rome 16, Douglas County 15

Sequoyah 28, Riverwood 17

Shiloh 20, Lanier 17 OT

Social Circle 34, Towns County 27

Sonoraville 26, Ringgold 23

South Forsyth 52, North Forsyth 7

South Paulding 21, East Paulding 14

Southeast Bulloch 45, Rockdale County 7

St. Pius X 39, Stone Mountain 14

Starr’s Mill 38, McIntosh 7

Statesboro 35, Effingham County 33

Stratford Academy 21, First Presbyterian 18

Tattnall Square 49, Strong Rock Christian 14

Taylor County 26, Marion County 20

Therrell 7, Towers 6

Thomasville 68, Berrien 6

Toombs County 35, Swainsboro 14

Union Grove 14, Stockbridge 13

Vidalia 20, Bacon County 14

Walton 28, Harrison 14

Ware County 42, Veterans 14

West Forsyth 42, Lambert 27

Westlake 51, Lovejoy 0

Whitewater 20, Northgate 7

Windsor Forest 55, Groves 0

Woodland-Cartersville 14, Hiram 13

Woodward Academy 28, Tri-Cities 7

About the Author

Score Atlanta

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.