Complete high school football scores from Friday night

Adairsville 42, North Murray 35
Alexander 23, Carrollton 22
Allatoona 44, Lassiter 9
Alpharetta 35, Roswell 21
Americus-Sumter 22, Pike County 18
Archer 43, Duluth 8
Athens Academy 56, George Walton Academy 31
Athens Christian 45, Loganville Christian 21
Bainbridge 37, Thomas County Central 14
Blessed Trinity 48, Cass 0
Bowdon 42, B.E.S.T. Academy 22
Brooks County 47, Turner County 18
Brookstone 9, St. Anne Pacelli 7
Brookwood 29, South Gwinnett 28
Brunswick 28, Bradwell Institute 12
Buford 45, Winder-Barrow 7
Butler 38, Glenn Hills 0
Cairo 32, Dougherty 20
Cambridge 40, Chattahoochee 21
Cartersville 31, Calhoun 14
Carver-Columbus 34, Hardaway 21
Cedartown 34, Central-Carroll 7
Chamblee 54, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Charlton County 31, Lanier County 21
Chattahoochee County 40, Greenville 13
Cherokee Bluff 41, North Hall 24
Clinch County 13, Irwin County 0
Collins Hill 28, Mill Creek 17
Colquitt County 41, Tift County 0
Commerce 28, Washington-Wilkes 17
Creekside 21, Jonesboro 12
Crisp County 24, Central-Macon 7
Cross Keys 23, Notre Dame Academy 10
Dacula 20, Central Gwinnett 16
Dalton 27, Paulding County 15
Darlington 46, Walker 7
Dawson County 63, Lumpkin County 3
Decatur 32, Southwest DeKalb 14
Denmark 24, Gainesville 21
Discovery 21, Dunwoody 0
Dodge County 35, Washington County 16
Drew 36, Forest Park 7
Dublin 49, Telfair County 0
Dutchtown 27, Locust Grove OT
Eagle’s Landing Christian 34, Whitefield Academy 7
Early County 53, Worth County 28
Eastside 31, Walnut Grove 0
Emanuel County Institute 47, Bryan County 12
Evans 27, Heritage-Conyers 6
Fayette County 21, Luella 0
Flowery Branch 61, Chestatee 20
Forsyth Central 21, Etowah 7
Gordon Central 35, Dade County 32
Gordon Lee 49, Armuchee 14
Grayson 37, Newton 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 35, Carver-Atlanta 20
Greenbrier 26, Jackson County 12
Griffin 14, Harris County 10
Hancock Central 32, Wilkinson County 8
Hapeville Charter 12, Stephenson 10
Hart County 49, East Jackson 9
Hawkinsville 36, Treutlen 0
Heard County 21, Bremen 14
Hebron Christian 48, Providence Christian 21
Heritage-Catoosa 23, Pickens 7
Islands 60, Savannah 0
Jackson 28, Mary Persons 27
Jeff Davis 42, East Laurens 21
Jefferson County 42, Westside-Augusta 20
Jenkins County 24, Screven County 0
Johnson County 27, Dooly County 11
Jones County 49, Woodland-Stockbridge 0
Kell 38, Sprayberry 31
LaFayette at Rockmart, late
Lakeside-Evans 21, Grovetown 14
Lakeview Academy 59, St. Francis 27
Laney 12, Oglethorpe County 7
Langston Hughes 29, Tucker 20
Lee County 41, Valdosta 7
Lincoln County 48, Greene County 19
Lithia Springs 34, Grady 7
Lithonia 46, Salem 0
Loganville 43, Apalachee 15
Lowndes 28, Camden County 21
M. L. King 48, Northview 0
Manchester 12, Schley County 6
Marist 49, Miller Grove 0
Metter 46, Claxton 0
Milton 55, Woodstock 21
Mitchell County 35, Terrell County 21
Monroe Area 28, Franklin County 10
Montgomery County 40, Wheeler County 8
Morgan County 41, Burke County 21
Mt. de Sales 26, Deerfield-Windsor 22
Mt. Pisgah Christian 38, King’s Ridge 14
Mt. Zion, Carroll 35, Trion 21
Murray County 38, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 35
New Hampstead 44, Jenkins 20
Newnan 34, Campbell 7
North Atlanta 32, Morrow 0
North Cobb 28, Marietta 26
North Paulding 35, Hillgrove 28
Northeast 42, Monticello 6
Northside-Warner Robins 26, Houston County 23
Ola 31, Eagle’s Landing 0
Peach County 36, Upson-Lee 7
Peachtree Ridge 36, Mountain View 35
Pepperell 28, Chattooga 13
Perry 21, Howard 14
Pierce County 50, Tattnall County 6
Pope 54, Osborne 0
Putnam County 49, Josey 0
Rabun County 63, Union County 14
Randolph-Clay 46, Baconton Charter 12
Richmond Academy 51, Cross Creek 6
Richmond Hill 55, South Effingham 7
Rome 16, Douglas County 15
Sequoyah 28, Riverwood 17
Shiloh 20, Lanier 17 OT
Social Circle 34, Towns County 27
Sonoraville 26, Ringgold 23
South Forsyth 52, North Forsyth 7
South Paulding 21, East Paulding 14
Southeast Bulloch 45, Rockdale County 7
St. Pius X 39, Stone Mountain 14
Starr’s Mill 38, McIntosh 7
Statesboro 35, Effingham County 33
Stratford Academy 21, First Presbyterian 18
Tattnall Square 49, Strong Rock Christian 14
Taylor County 26, Marion County 20
Therrell 7, Towers 6
Thomasville 68, Berrien 6
Toombs County 35, Swainsboro 14
Union Grove 14, Stockbridge 13
Vidalia 20, Bacon County 14
Walton 28, Harrison 14
Ware County 42, Veterans 14
West Forsyth 42, Lambert 27
Westlake 51, Lovejoy 0
Whitewater 20, Northgate 7
Windsor Forest 55, Groves 0
Woodland-Cartersville 14, Hiram 13
Woodward Academy 28, Tri-Cities 7
