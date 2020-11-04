Week 10 college football schedule: How to watch all 57 FBS games

Here are the TV times, networks and streaming opportunities for all FBS games Wednesday-Saturday. All times are EDT.
There are 18 games that feature teams in the Top 25, including four head-to-head matchup: No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 8 Florida in Jacksonville, No. 9 BYU at No. 21 Boise State and No. 23 Michigan at No. 13 Indiana.
Again this week, all start times and TV information are subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, No. 10 Wisconsin announced that its home game against Purdue was canceled. The school shut down football activities Oct. 28 for at least a week because of COVID-19 cases within the program, and the Badgers game against Nebraska was canceled. Football activities remain shut down indefinitely. Also, per Big Ten policy, both games were declared a contest.
In Conference USA, the game between Florida International and host Texas-El Paso was canceled.
Among games still set for this week, the Mid-American and Pac-12 conferences will begin their seasons. The MAC begins play with all its game scheduled for Wednesday night.
Time, Teams, Network
» Wednesday, Nov. 4
6 p.m., Eastern Michigan at Kent State, ESPN-Plus
6 p.m., Western Michigan at Akron, ESPN3
7 p.m., Ball State at Miami (Ohio), CBS Sports Network
7 p.m., Buffalo at Northern Illinois, ESPN2
7 p.m., Ohio at Central Michigan, ESPN
8 p.m., Bowling Green at Toledo, ESPNU
» Thursday, Nov. 5
7 p.m., Utah State at Nevada, FS1
9 p.m., Wyoming at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network
» Friday, Nov. 6
7:30 p.m., No. 11 Miami at N.C. State, ESPN
9 p.m., San Jose State at San Diego State, CBS Sports Network
9:45 p.m., No. 9 BYU at No. 21 Boise State, FS1
» Saturday, Nov. 7
American Athletic
Noon, No. 18 SMU at Temple, ESPN-Plus
Noon, South Florida at Memphis, ESPN-Plus
Noon, Tulane at East Carolina, ESPN-Plus
Noon, Tulsa at Navy, CBS Sports Network
3:30 p.m., Houston at No. 6 Cincinnati, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)
ACC
Noon, No. 25 Liberty at Virginia Tech, ACC Network
Noon, North Carolina at Duke, ESPN2
2 p.m., Boston College at Syracuse, Fox Sports regional networks (Fox Sports South in the Atlanta market)
4 p.m., Pittsburgh at Florida State, ACC Network
7:30 p.m., No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame, NBC
8 p.m., Louisville at Virginia, ACC Network
Big 12
Noon, West Virginia at No. 22 Texas, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)
3:30 p.m., Kansas at No. 19 Oklahoma, ESPN
3:30 p.m., Texas Tech at TCU, FS1
4 p.m., No. 14 Oklahoma State at Kansas State, Fox
7 p.m., Baylor at No. 17 Iowa State, FS1
Big Ten
Noon, No. 23 Michigan at No. 13 Indiana, FS1
Noon, Michigan State at Iowa, ESPN
Noon, Nebraska at Northwestern, Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m., Maryland at Penn State, Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m., Minnesota at Illinois, Big Ten Network
7:30 p.m., Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State, Big Ten Network
Conference USA
2:30 p.m., Massachusetts at No. 16 Marshall, ESPN-Plus
3 p.m., North Alabama at Southern Miss, ESPN3
3:30 p.m., Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Texas-San Antonio at Rice, ESPN3
6 p.m., Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic, Stadium (Fox Sports Southeast in the Atlanta market)
7 p.m., Louisiana Tech at North Texas, CBS Sports Network
Mountain West
11:30 a.m., Air Force at Army, CBS
3:30 p.m., Fresno State at UNLV, CBS Sports Network
11 p.m., New Mexico at Hawaii, Spectrum Sports
Pac-12
Noon, Arizona State at No. 20 USC, Fox
3:30 p.m., Arizona at Utah, ESPN2
7 p.m., UCLA at Colorado, ESPN2
7:30 p.m., Stanford at No. 12 Oregon, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market)
10:30 p.m., Washington at California, ESPN
10:30 p.m., Washington State at Oregon State, FS1
SEC
3:30 p.m., No. 8 Florida vs. No. 5 Georgia (Jacksonville), CBS
3:30 p.m., Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, SEC Network
7 p.m., No. 7 Texas A&M at South Carolina, ESPN
7:30 p.m., Tennessee at Arkansas, SEC Network
Sun Belt
Noon, Arkansas State at Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPNU
Noon, Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia State, ESPN3
1 p.m., Troy at Georgia Southern, ESPN3
3 p.m., Appalachian State at Texas State, ESPN-Plus
8 p.m., South Alabama at No. 15 Coastal Carolina, ESPNU
FBS independents
