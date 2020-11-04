Week 10 college football schedule: How to watch all 57 FBS games

There are 18 games that feature teams in the Top 25, including four head-to-head matchup: No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 8 Florida in Jacksonville, No. 9 BYU at No. 21 Boise State and No. 23 Michigan at No. 13 Indiana.

Again this week, all start times and TV information are subject to change because of the coronavirus pandemic.