We can try to replace Steve Hummer, but it really will be impossible

I don’t know how Steve felt about it. For me, it just seemed anticlimactic. I don’t know what I was expecting, but it just seemed like there should be more fanfare to celebrate the talent, dedication, work ethic, flexibility, kindness and friendship of Steve.

Steve wrote news stories, features and columns for the AJC. We coined a phrase for his ability to write a story yet inject a little opinion when called for. When going over an assignment we’d tell him, just “Hummerize” it. He always will be a part of the AJC’s vernacular.

Caption Steve Hummer staying right to the very end to complete a story from the Masters. Credit: Chris Vivlamore

There was a lot to document over his career, which started in Florida before Atlanta became his home and the readers of the AJC the beneficiary of his talent. He has covered Olympics, Super Bowls, World Series, about 40 Masters and championship boxing matches. He even persuaded me to send him to Montana to go fly-fishing with Steve Bartkowski. The thing about Steve is that he took on every assignment with the same zeal. From one on high school football to the Braves’ World Series championship last year. He volunteered to go bowling after the world started opening back up after the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the many things I will miss the most is every Monday morning he would pull up a chair next to my desk at the office. We would spend the next hour hashing out stories and columns that he would work on that week. He had ideas. I had ideas that he would quickly make better. He volunteered for assignments big and small. He even volunteered to cover the Falcons game in Buffalo earlier this month. I talked him out of that one.

Our conversations, in person and on the phone through any week, went beyond work. We often talked about life. He kept me up to date on his son. I kept him up to date on my daughter. We talked about dealing with the loss of a parent and about elderly care. We talked about politics. He even invited me to his twice-a-week basketball games. I still play long after his career ended with a torn Achilles several years ago. We talked about the big and the small. Spend a week together in a house in Augusta during Masters week and you really get to know a person. By the way, Steve is an incredible cook. I can attest to his Bolognese sauce. He will never forgive me for my desire for well-done steak.

Fear not, Steve won’t completely disappear from the pages and the website of the AJC. I have persuaded him to continue to be a part of our Masters coverage team. This year, Steve, I promise, I will finish that glass of scotch. I hope there are other assignments as well, like when Rae needs him out of the house.

It has been an honor to have worked alongside Steve and been a witness to his talent. I hope you, the reader, feel the same. It is a bigger honor to be his friend.

Chris Vivlamore is the sports editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.