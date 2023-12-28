BreakingNews
BREAKING | Man killed in shooting at SE Atlanta apartment complex

WATCH: Previewing Georgia's matchup against Florida State in the Orange Bowl

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top