How these UGA students won $800k with one kick

UGA student Henry Silver shocked "ESPN Gameday" after Silver nailed a field goal in Pat McAfee's kicking contest before Georgia's win over Tennessee. Fellow student Belle Sessions originally won the raffle, but elected to have Silver take the kick. The choice paid off and then some as McAfee doubled the money at the last second: $400k to split between Sessions and Silver, $400k for hurricane relief.

