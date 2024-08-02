Sports

U.S. men routed by Morocco, eliminated from Olympic soccer tournament

Nathan Harriel of the United States reacts after losing 4-0 in the quarterfinal men's soccer match between Morocco and the United States at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nathan Harriel of the United States reacts after losing 4-0 in the quarterfinal men's soccer match between Morocco and the United States at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
1 minute ago

PARIS — This is where the Olympics end for the United States men’s soccer team.

Routed 4-0 by Morocco in the quarterfinals on Friday, a run that had seen the U.S. reach the knockouts for the first time since Sydney 2000 was ended in brutal fashion.

“To go down in the nature that we did was tough, pretty frustrating,” defender Walker Zimmerman said. “It’s sad because I think it’s a group that has a lot of belief in each other and a lot of character and I don’t think it showed through and that’s what’s hard is knowing how much everyone did care, had each other’s back.”

Soufiane Rahimi, Ilias Akhomach, Achraf Hakimi and Mehdi Maouhoub scored the goals at Parc des Princes that ended U.S. hopes of a medal at the Paris Games and set Morocco up for a semifinal against Spain, which beat Japan 3-0.

ExploreRead more about the Olympics here

The U.S. — playing at the Olympics for the first time since Beijing 2008 — was outclassed by an impressive Morocco team that had already beaten Argentina in the group stage.

Even in defeat, coach Marko Mitrovic described the experience as “massive” for his young team.

“We know that the World Cup is the highest tournament. The Olympic Games are the biggest event that humanity created and once you are in the Olympic Games you are in a big spotlight,” he said. "For them to feel that, to live that moment — I think before this tournament, there was uncertainty for them, what that looks like.

“Now, after this, I feel that they are going to be much more ready. Saying that, they were ready for this tournament as well.”

Morocco fans largely dominated the crowd in Paris and they can look forward to Monday's semifinal in Marseille.

It's the first time Morocco has advanced to the Olympic semifinals — after becoming the first African nation to reach the last four of the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

“It’s a historic day for all of us. I’m very happy about that. We’re very happy and proud,” said Hakimi, Morocco's captain. “I have one goal here, which is to win the medal."

Kevin Paredes of the United States takes a shot as Morocco's Zakaria El Ouahdi closes-in during the quarterfinal men's soccer match between Morocco and the United States at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In front of a packed crowd at the home of Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco dominated the chances in the first half, but needed a 29th-minute penalty to find a breakthrough after Nathan Harriel fouled Rahimi in the box.

Despite protests from the American players, referee Yael Falcón Pérez pointed to the spot and the tournament's top scorer Rahimi fired low to collect his fifth goal of the Games.

Miles Robinson had a golden chance to level the game in the 59th when collecting a knockdown from about six yards out, but shot wide.

That miss proved even more costly when Morocco extended its lead four minutes later through Akhomach, who slotted past Patrick Schulte from close range after Abde Ezzalzouli’s cross.

Hakimi, who plays his club soccer for PSG, added a third in the 70th — carrying the ball to the edge of the box before firing into the bottom right hand corner.

Morocco made it 4-0 in the first minute of stoppage time when Harriel handled in the box and, after a VAR review, a second penalty was awarded and Maouhoub converted.

“I wish we would play every four years in the quarterfinal of the Olympics because then we will have more chances to progress and win medals and raid the world for the future,” Mitrovic said. “Through these last 10 months we played a lot of games against elite players and elite teams and for all of us, it’s experience of what it takes to play on that level, what it takes to be competitive on that level and what it takes to win on that level.”

Morocco players celebrate after Ilias Akhomach scored his side's second goal during the quarterfinal men's soccer match between Morocco and the United States at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Morocco supporters celebrate after Soufiane Rahimi scored the opening goal from the penalty spot during the quarterfinal men's soccer match between Morocco and the United States at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Morocco's Soufiane Rahimi scores the opening goal from the penalty spot during the quarterfinal men's soccer match between Morocco and the United States at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte of the United States makes a catch during the quarterfinal men's soccer match between Morocco and the United States at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, left, challenges Griffin Yow of the United States during the quarterfinal men's soccer match between Morocco and the United States at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kevin Paredes of the United States reacts after being tackled during the quarterfinal men's soccer match between Morocco and the United States at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Morocco's Ilias Akhomach, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the quarterfinal men's soccer match between Morocco and the United States at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Morocco's Mehdi Maouhoub celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal during the quarterfinal men's soccer match between Morocco and the United States at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the quarterfinal men's soccer match between Morocco and the United States at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

About the Author

JAMES ROBSON
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

U.S. men routed 4-0 by Morocco and eliminated from Olympic soccer tournament in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

For some Olympic men's basketball teams, the next game has enormous stakes
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Nigeria women's basketball team denied entry to opening ceremony boat by federation, AP...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Canada women's soccer team reaches Olympics QF despite points deduction from drone-spying...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Atlanta TV sports listings
Reporters’ notebook: Where are the rest of the 2021 Braves?
Ex-Georgia Bulldog Keturah Orji ready to compete in her final Olympics
Featured
Placeholder Image

Viral Kendrick Lamar-spitting Dem from Harris rally speaks
AJC INVESTIGATION
How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians
Russian hacker prosecuted in Georgia among prisoners swapped by U.S.