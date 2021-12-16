Urban Meyer firing recalls Bobby Petrino's short stint with Falcons

First-year Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer was fired Wednesday after a brief and tumultuous tenure.Meyer is the first NFL head coach since Bobby Petrino not to finish his first season.Darrell Bevell will serve as interim head coach of the Jaguars for the rest of the 2021 season.Team owner Shad Khan had stood by Meyer until a report surfaced that Meyer kicked one of his players in practice in August.Petrino, who was hired in 2007 after Jim Mora was fired, lasted only 13 games before leaving for Arkansas.Petrino was hired in part to maximize Michael Vick’s talent.Petrino had a 3-10 record with the Falcons.Urban Meyer was 2-11 with the Jaguars