Upcoming series: Legalized sports gambling in Georgia at a crossroads

Since the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2018 opened the opportunity for states to legalize sports betting, several lawmakers have sought to bring it to Georgia in hopes of driving revenue to the state.
More than four years later, the details about how online sports wagering would work in Georgia are still being discussed.
Even as more states move forward with legalized gambling, it remains a complex issue in Georgia. State lawmakers have proposed different sports gambling bills in recent years, the most recent failure coming in April.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is taking a closer look at the issue, which has strong support on both sides.
On Thursday, Maya Prabhu, whose reporting has focused on gambling legislation in Georgia, takes a closer look at the ongoing saga of legalizing sports betting in the state. Tim Tucker, who often writes about sports business, checks in with Atlanta’s four major professional sports teams to see whether they still support legalized gambling in Georgia. Columnist Michael Cunningham weighs in on sports gambling, too.
On Friday, D. Orlando Ledbetter, the AJC’s Falcons/NFL beat writer, provides a cautionary tale about receiver Calvin Ridley’s costly foray into gambling. Gabe Burns, a general assignment reporter and features writer at the AJC, details the options for Georgia gamblers under the current laws. The AJC also will publish local essays for and against gambling in the state.
