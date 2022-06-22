BreakingNews
Supreme Court throws out Harris’ murder conviction in hot car case
ajc logo
X

Upcoming series: Legalized sports gambling in Georgia at a crossroads

Since the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2018 opened the opportunity for states to legalize sports betting, several lawmakers have sought to bring it to Georgia in hopes of driving revenue to the state. More than four years later, the details about how online sports wagering would work in Georgia are still being discussed. (BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM)

Combined ShapeCaption
Since the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2018 opened the opportunity for states to legalize sports betting, several lawmakers have sought to bring it to Georgia in hopes of driving revenue to the state. More than four years later, the details about how online sports wagering would work in Georgia are still being discussed. (BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM)

Sports
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Since the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2018 opened the opportunity for states to legalize sports betting, several lawmakers have sought to bring it to Georgia in hopes of driving revenue to the state.

More than four years later, the details about how online sports wagering would work in Georgia are still being discussed.

Even as more states move forward with legalized gambling, it remains a complex issue in Georgia. State lawmakers have proposed different sports gambling bills in recent years, the most recent failure coming in April.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is taking a closer look at the issue, which has strong support on both sides.

On Thursday, Maya Prabhu, whose reporting has focused on gambling legislation in Georgia, takes a closer look at the ongoing saga of legalizing sports betting in the state. Tim Tucker, who often writes about sports business, checks in with Atlanta’s four major professional sports teams to see whether they still support legalized gambling in Georgia. Columnist Michael Cunningham weighs in on sports gambling, too.

On Friday, D. Orlando Ledbetter, the AJC’s Falcons/NFL beat writer, provides a cautionary tale about receiver Calvin Ridley’s costly foray into gambling. Gabe Burns, a general assignment reporter and features writer at the AJC, details the options for Georgia gamblers under the current laws. The AJC also will publish local essays for and against gambling in the state.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
‘I love Atlanta’: Joc Pederson receives Braves World Series ring
Deshaun Watson settles 20 civil suits, still faces possible NFL suspension
16h ago
Young Braves will be championship contenders for a while
17h ago
Florida pro needs four extra holes to win Advocates PGA Tour at Sugarloaf
15h ago
Florida pro needs four extra holes to win Advocates PGA Tour at Sugarloaf
15h ago
Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud: Max Fried definitely deserves to be All-Star
14h ago
The Latest
Atlanta TV sports listings
9h ago
Deshaun Watson settles 20 civil suits, still faces possible NFL suspension
16h ago
Atlanta sets sights on World Cup semifinal, broadcast center
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top