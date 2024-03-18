Sports

Unbeaten South Carolina is the top overall seed in the women’s NCAA Tournament

South Carolina is the the top overall seed in the women’s NCAA Tournament
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates cutting the net after their win against LSU in an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference women's tournament final Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates cutting the net after their win against LSU in an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference women's tournament final Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
36 minutes ago

Undefeated South Carolina is the top overall seed in the women’s NCAA Tournament as the bracket was announced Sunday night.

The Gamecocks are looking to become the 10th women's basketball team to go undefeated for an entire season. They had a chance last season before falling just short against Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the Final Four.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley's squad has been challenged a few times this year, including needing a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Kamilla Cardoso to win the semifinals of the SEC Tournament over Tennessee, but has always pulled through. The Gamecocks, who are a No. 1 seed for the fourth consecutive year, will play the winner of Sacred Heart and Presbyterian in the first round of the tournament.

The NCAA changed its format last season and is having two regional sites for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds. Albany, New York, hosts one and Portland, Oregon, the other. Once again the top four teams in each region will host the opening two rounds.

The tournament begins Wednesday with two First Four games. The full madness starts with 16 games Friday and 16 more the next day. The Final Four will be played in Cleveland this year for the first time since 2007. The national semifinals are on April 5, with the championship game two days later.

Joining the Gamecocks in the Albany Region region are No. 2 seed Notre Dame, third-seeded Oregon State and fourth-seeded Indiana.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket/ and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates as time expires during the overtime win of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska in the final of the Big Ten women's tournament Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Southern California guard JuJu Watkins (12) reacts while driving past a pair of Stanford defenders during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Pac-12 tournament, Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Nathan Wade cancels ‘Meet the Press’ interview as Trump case resets15m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

AM ATL
What’s next for Fani Willis, Fulton’s Trump case
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

New bill looks to regulate Georgia’s booting industry
27m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves roster projection: Here’s who could go with team to Philadelphia next week
13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves roster projection: Here’s who could go with team to Philadelphia next week
13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

If you don’t get Georgia pre-K slot in district lottery, here’s what to do
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Auburn goes wire-to-wire to beat Florida for SEC Tournament title
14h ago
Schedule for ACC, SEC basketball tournaments and Selection Sunday
15h ago
N.C. State upsets No. 4 North Carolina to win ACC Tournament
Featured

Credit: AP

Auburn got a raw deal, which doesn’t mean Auburn can’t win it all
10h ago
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief