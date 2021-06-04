UGA’s Arik Gilbert, other transfers can play in SEC without sitting out a year

The decisions were made in each conference by university presidents and chancellors. The changes take effect immediately and are in line with the trend throughout college sports to allow more freedom for athletes who switch schools.

The change means transfers like Arik Gilbert (who last played at LSU) and Brandon Turnage (Alabama) can play for the Bulldogs immediately. Other schools see big benefits too, like Alabama, which added former Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o, and Auburn, which gained former LSU quarterback T.J. Finley.