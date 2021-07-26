Tour Championship brings back Youth Ticket Program

As fans will be able to attend this year’s Tour Championship, the tournament is reinstating its Youth Ticket Program. The program allowed for two youths, 15-years old and younger, free admission with a ticketed adult. The Tour Championship will be held Sept. 2-5 at East Lake Golf Club.
There is no pre-registration required for the Youth Ticket Program. Youths can simply arrive with their ticketed parent or guardian and be admitted.
“This program not only allows many of our young spectators to experience the excitement of the Tour Championship and see their golfing heroes up close, but it also positively impacts the parents with a budget-friendly way for the entire family to attend the tournament,” executive director Allison Fillmore said.