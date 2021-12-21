Tom Brady shut out , for 1st time in 15 years by Saints.Tom Brady was shut out for the first time since 2006.Tom Brady was shut out for the first time since 2006.The Saints were able to capitalize on the fact that the Buccaneers were hit with a slew of injuries.The Saints were able to capitalize on the fact that the Buccaneers were hit with a slew of injuries.They won 9-0, bringing their record up to 7-7.It's also the first time a team Brady's played for has lost a game where the other team didn't make any touchdowns.Field goals and a killer defense were all the Saints needed to claim victory.Things looked like they might turn around in the third quarter when Brady got the Bucs to the red zone.but Brady fumbled when Cam Jordan found him on a scramble.We just didn't execute, obviously. It was just a tough night. Didn't do much of anything right, Tom Brady, via statement.We've got to get a lot better, got to get back to work. There's a lot of football left and we'll see if we can go get a win next week, Tom Brady, via statement