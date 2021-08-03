ajc logo
X

Warholm crushes world record in fast, fast Olympic hurdles

Karsten Warholm, of Norway, second left, clears the final hurdle before winning the gold medal ahead of Rai Benjamin, of United States in the final of the men's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Caption
Karsten Warholm, of Norway, second left, clears the final hurdle before winning the gold medal ahead of Rai Benjamin, of United States in the final of the men's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Credit: Charlie Riedel

National & World News
By EDDIE PELLS, Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago
Karsten Warholm of Norway obliterated his own world record in the Olympic 400-meter hurdles Tuesday, finishing in 45.94 to crack the old mark by

TOKYO (AP) — Karsten Warholm of Norway obliterated his own world record in the Olympic 400-meter hurdles Tuesday, finishing in 45.94 to break the old mark by .76.

One of the most anticipated races on the program more than lived up to the hype.

Second-place finisher Rai Benjamin of the United States finished in 46.17, a mark that also crushed the 46.7 that Warholm set last month.

Warholm tore open his jersey when he crossed the line first. He flashed the same mouth-gaping look of amazement as when he announced himself on the world stage with his victory at world championships in 2017.

Alison dos Santos of Brazil finished third in 46.72, as six of the eight runners broke either a world, continent or national record.

All in all, it was a race that more than lived up to expectations on a steamy afternoon at a mostly empty Olympic Stadium.

Amazing but not unexpected.

The hype for this showdown started building at U.S. Olympic trials in June, when Benjamin became only the fourth man to break 47 seconds with a run of 46.83 and pronounced he thought he had a low-46 in him.

Warholm responded a few weeks later by running the 46.70, and breaking the 29-year-old world record held by American Kevin Young since the Barcelona Olympics.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Karsten Warholm, of Norway, wins the men's 400-meter hurdles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Caption
Karsten Warholm, of Norway, wins the men's 400-meter hurdles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek

Karsten Warholm, of Norway celebrates as he wins the gold medal in the final of the men's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Caption
Karsten Warholm, of Norway celebrates as he wins the gold medal in the final of the men's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Martin Meissner

Karsten Warholm, of Norway, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Caption
Karsten Warholm, of Norway, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: Matthias Schrader

Credit: Matthias Schrader

Karsten Warholm, of Norway, celebrates after winning a gold medal during the finals of the men's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Caption
Karsten Warholm, of Norway, celebrates after winning a gold medal during the finals of the men's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Karsten Warholm, of Norway, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Caption
Karsten Warholm, of Norway, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: Matthias Schrader

Credit: Matthias Schrader

In Other News
1
Dating changed during the pandemic; apps are following suit
2
Fears over impunity grow as Haiti probes president's slaying
3
Record wildfire burns amid drought on Hawaii's Big Island
4
Elusive kitten, Orioles hittin' in 7-1 romp over Yankees
5
Olympics Latest: China gets 1-2 finish in springboard semis
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top