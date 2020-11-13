Tiger stalled as Masters field quickly moves ahead

Hard to tell. Woods did not speak with reporters following his round. But on a day that begged for a charge, he stood still.

He spent the whole afternoon as if there was water in his gas tank. He managed to birdie the two par-5s on the front nine; he nearly canned his bunker shot on No. 2 for an eagle.

But elsewhere, he hopped from one problem to the next riddle. He salvaged pars with up-and-down saves on Nos. 1 and 3 but would have few good looks at a birdie putt all day.

He carded his first bogey of the tournament on the par-4 third hole, three-putting from 13 feet after an inspired approach shot. On No. 7, he missed the fairway to the right, sent a low recovery shot from under a pine tree into a front bunker and missed his par attempt from 12 feet.

He has come from well off the lead to win here before, but not in his 40s. He went 70-68 to open last year and was 1 shot off the pace entering Saturday when he won his fifth green jacket. And with Augusta National yielding some of its lowest rounds in history -- 47 players were under par when play was called -- a couple of casual 68s won’t amount to much over this weekend.

He’ll start play from the first-cut rough on No. 11, facing a downhill approach to a pin cut on the far right edge. The temperature is expected to be in the mid-50s. Good morning to you.