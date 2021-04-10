Three-putts - six of them - cost Johnson in Masters title defense

AUGUSTA - Dustin Johnson was serious.
His putting cost him a chance to defend his Masters title.
Johnson failed to make the cut after bogeys at the final two holes of the second round Friday. Instead of making the cut on the number, Johnson finished at 5-over par. He’ll be around on Sunday, but only to put the green jacket on the new winner.
Johnson had six three-putts over the first two round. The next closest player to that staggering number was four by Sungjae Im, who tied for second at last year’s Masters but also missed the cut at 13-over par. Several others had three.
Overall, Johnson was tied for 79th in putting with 64 over 36 holes. He needed 53 putts on the 29 greens he hit in regulation.
“Six three-putts in two rounds, you just can’t do that,” Johnson said Friday. “Obviously didn’t drive it great but drove it good enough, and I felt like I even left myself -- never was really too bad out of position, just the three-putts killed me. You take all the three-putts away, I’m 1-under. That was kind of the difference. But yeah, I just didn’t putt very well.”