The USFL plans comeback with new season in April

The USFL is planning a comeback with the new season set for April.The league is planning to debut its first games on April 16.There will be eight teams split into two divisions: North and South.Teams will include the Birmingham Stallions, Pittsburgh Maulers, Houston Gamblers, New Jersey Generals, New Orleans Breakers, Tampa Bay Bandits, and the Philadelphia Stars.Each team will play a 10-game schedule.All the games will be played at one location, which has yet to be announced.The USFL will hold a player selection meeting Feb. 22-23, and training camps will open March 21.Each team will have a 38-man active roster, plus a seven-man practice squad.The season will run through mid-June, followed by a playoff.The games will be televised on FOX Sports, FOX, FS1, NBC Sports, NBC, USA Network, and Peacock.The USFL previously existed from 1983 through 1985 but had been defunct ever since..UNTIL NOW