The Super Bowl matchup is set – Enjoy bonus coverage in today’s AJC ePaper

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, left, and Matthew Stafford celebrate after the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 20-17 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Sports
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

The Super Bowl matchup is set: Bengals vs. Rams.

And for the second time ever, a team will be playing the Super Bowl in its home stadium, because the Feb. 13 game is at SoFi Stadium, home field for Los Angeles. The first time this ever happened was just last year with Tom Brady’s Bucs in Tampa.

AJC subscribers will find bonus coverage exclusively in the AJC ePaper. Read more about Sunday’s NFL playoff games and the two teams that will meet for the Super Bowl.

Subscribers: To get full access to your digital content, go to ajc.com/activate.

Atlanta Falcons and Super Bowl news on ajc.com

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Investigations
