The Dream’s Betnijah Laney chosen WNBA’s Most Improved Player

After not scoring more than 20 points in a game during her previous four seasons, Laney did it seven times this season and scored 30-plus points twice while starting every game for the Dream and leading the team in minutes.

“I feel like (getting waived) kind of fueled me, just not wanting to be in that situation again,” Laney told the AJC. “The encouragement and freedom from my coaches and my teammates every day working with me (made) me feel good (and made) me feel ready.”

Laney signed a one-year deal with the Dream, so she’s now a free agent, but she told Collen at the end of the season that she wants to return to Atlanta. The Dream finished the 2020 season with momentum for 2021, and Laney wants to be a part of it.

“We didn’t end where we would’ve wanted, but I think we were right there with our chemistry,” Laney said. “This is a coach and coaching staff and organization that gave me the opportunity to win this most improved player (award), and I’m just grateful for that.”