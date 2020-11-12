Georgia Tech’s Andy Ogletree shakes off nerves, rough start

“I just didn’t have control of my emotions,” Ogletree said. “I was ramped up. I’ve been getting ready for this moment for months now. I just think I put a little too much pressure on myself.”

Ogletree opened with a bogey when he needed three strokes to get down from just off the left side of the green at No. 10. After saving par from off the green at No. 11, the real trouble started. His tee shot on the par-3 No. 12 found the back bunker and he needed two shots to free himself. His second attempt scooted across the green and stayed up at the top of the bank, nearly rolling into a swollen and fast-moving Rae’s Creek. He got up-and-down with a three-foot putt for a six.

It didn’t get better.

On the par-5 No. 13, Ogletree’s tee shot banged off the trees to the left and didn’t make the creek at 168 yards. He hit back into the fairway and then down to in front of the green to the right on the water. He then chunked a pitch that traveled 15 yards, too short to even make the hazard. Another chip and a six-foot putt made for a six.

Ogletree hit the par-5 No. 15 in two and two-putted from 13 feet for a birdie.

“I was proud of how I fought,” Ogletree said “I was talking to my caddie, and we said, ‘Let’s just hit one good shot at a time.’ I flushed one on 14 right at it. It came up short, but I hit a good shot. I was like ‘All right, let’s keep stacking shots.’ I hit a really good shot on 15 and made birdie. From then on, my nerves went away, and I just started playing golf.”

Ogletree didn’t have to deal with the large galleries that normally follow Woods around Augusta National. With spectators limited to less than a thousand with members, guests, family and media, the group, which included Shane Lowry, had about 100 people watching their opening tee shots. Ogletree got every bit as big a cheer as Woods as the round got underway.

Ogletree said he briefly met Woods years ago at a junior tournament. There was not a lot of conversation Thursday … except when it came to one of the Masters traditions for amateurs. Ogletree stayed in the Crow’s Nest of the Augusta National clubhouse Wednesday on the eve of the tournament.

“Crow’s Nest last night was awesome,” he said. "I was so amped up, I didn’t want to go to sleep. I had to find a way to get to sleep. I put my phone down and put it on airplane mode so the alarm would still go off – like I wasn’t going to wake up. It was super cool. Hearing everyone coming in and out of the Champions locker room this morning. You can hear a lot from up there. …

“Tiger and I were talking about it today walking down one of the fairways. He asked ‘How was the Crow’s Nest? I wish I could stay up there.’ He misses it. He was telling some cool stories about his Crow’s Nest experience back in the day.”

Day 1 of his Masters experience out of the way, and Ogletree can concentrate on the business at hand. The wonderment and awe can take their rightful place as a memories.

“If you told me I would shoot 1 over today, I would probably be pretty disappointed,” Ogletree said. “I had high expectations. I feel like I was playing some good golf coming in. One over is not exactly what I was looking for. But if you told me I was 4 over through four and shot 1 over, I’d be pretty pleased. I was pleased with the way I fought. I felt like I got some momentum going and hopefully carry that into tomorrow.”

Here’s how other locals in the field fared Thursday:

Matt Kuchar, Georgia Tech: Shot 2-under 70 and is tied for 21st.

Larry Mize, Georgia Tech: Shot 2-under 70 and is tied for 21st.

Kevin Kisner, Georgia: Shot 1-under 71 and is tied for 34th.

Bubba Watson, Georgia: Is 1 over through 11 holes and tied for 64th when play was called for the day.

Brendon Todd, Georgia: Is 2 over through seven holes and tied for 72nd when play was called for the day.