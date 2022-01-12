Talks to expand the College Football Playoff remain stalled.The possibility of a new format by the 2024 season looks unlikely after three days of meetings failed to produce an agreement.But the chances for a new format was not altogether ruled out.The current CFP contract expires in 2026.Unanimous consensus among 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame's athletic director is needed to alter the current deal.A proposal for a 12-team playoff has been on the table since June 2021.The meetings in Indianapolis were the seventh time the commissioners have gathered in in-person to discuss expansion since the 12-team format was made public.The current playoff format features four teams that face each other in two playoff games, with the winners advancing to the national championship.The new proposal calls for the six highest ranked conference champions, regardless of conference, to be in the playoff field along with the next six highest ranked teams.The goal was to have it implemented for the 2024 season.The expansion has been estimated to be worth an extra $450 million dollars for the conferences to split.The commissioners will get together again in the next few weeks to keep working on a plan that everyone can support