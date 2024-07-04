Susannah Scaroni wins The AJC Peachtree Road Race women’s wheelchair division

Susannah Scaroni won her third Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race’s women’s wheelchair division Thursday with a time of 21:39.
Scaroni, a 2020 Paralympic gold medalist at 5000 meters, earned her fourth win since 2018 and her third in a row.
“I really push myself on every course, especially a 10k,” Scaroni said after the race. “I had my eyes on top 10 finishing.”
Scaroni took a break during the spring season due to an overuse shoulder injury. The injury has not slowed her down though, with Scaroni setting a World Record for 5000 meters on the track in early June.
“I’m grateful to be out here again giving it my best,” Scaroni said. “I’m just so happy.”
