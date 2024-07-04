Breaking: 2024 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt revealed
Susannah Scaroni wins The AJC Peachtree Road Race women’s wheelchair division

Women's wheelchair racers take off at the start of the 55th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

Credit: Miguel Martinez / AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez / AJC

Women’s wheelchair racers take off at the start of the 55th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / Miguel Martinez / AJC)
By
6 minutes ago

Susannah Scaroni won her third Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race’s women’s wheelchair division Thursday with a time of 21:39.

Scaroni, a 2020 Paralympic gold medalist at 5000 meters, earned her fourth win since 2018 and her third in a row.

Susannah Scaroni crosses the finish line winning the women's wheelchair division during the 2023 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Atlanta.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

“I really push myself on every course, especially a 10k,” Scaroni said after the race. “I had my eyes on top 10 finishing.”

Scaroni took a break during the spring season due to an overuse shoulder injury. The injury has not slowed her down though, with Scaroni setting a World Record for 5000 meters on the track in early June.

“I’m grateful to be out here again giving it my best,” Scaroni said. “I’m just so happy.”

