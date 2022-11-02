Super Bowl-winning exec John McVay dies at age 91

John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and was the grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91.
The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay died. They did not give a cause of death.
Starting in 1979, McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers in various capacities. He played an integral role along with coach Bill Walsh in building one of the NFL’s greatest dynasties that won five Super Bowl titles in a span of 14 seasons.
“This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community," the team said in a statement. "John McVay was a driving force in constructing teams for our five Super Bowl titles. Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame person who built genuine and sincere relationships with front office staff, coaches and players. John’s commitment and contributions to the 49ers created the standard and tradition we strive to carry on today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family.”
McVay’s grandson, Sean, was the Georgia Class AAAA Player of the Year in 2003 after leading the Marist School to the state championship. Sean McVay has been to two Super Bowls since becoming head coach of the Rams in 2017 and won his first title and the sixth for the family last season.
Tim McVay, John’s son and Sean’s father, played football at Indiana University and was the longtime general manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News before retiring. (WSB is partially owned by Cox Enterprises, which also owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution).
“John was such an instrumental influence on Sean and his leadership qualities permeate our entire organization through the relationship he had with his grandson,” the Rams said in a statement. “John’s legacy will live on forever, and the marks he left on his family, our league, and our game will never be forgotten.”