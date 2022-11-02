Super Bowl-winning exec John McVay dies at age 91

“This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community," the team said in a statement. "John McVay was a driving force in constructing teams for our five Super Bowl titles. Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame person who built genuine and sincere relationships with front office staff, coaches and players. John’s commitment and contributions to the 49ers created the standard and tradition we strive to carry on today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family.”

McVay’s grandson, Sean, was the Georgia Class AAAA Player of the Year in 2003 after leading the Marist School to the state championship. Sean McVay has been to two Super Bowls since becoming head coach of the Rams in 2017 and won his first title and the sixth for the family last season.