Super Bowl 55: What to know about the Super Bowl entertainment

Church, who calls Nashville, Tennessee, home, is a sought-after singer-songwriter in the country music world. The North Carolina native has such top 20 hits as “How ‘Bout You,” “Two Pink Lines” and “Guys Like Me.” He was named “Entertainer of the Year” at the 54th Annual Country Music Association Awards.

H.E.R., another R&B artist who has received 13 Grammy nominations during the past three years, will sing a rendition of “America The Beautiful.” These performances will take place between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Who will the halftime performer be?

The Weeknd will be at center stage for the halftime show. The Canadian singer-songwriter has racked up Grammy awards and is known for his songs including “Can’t Feel My Face” and “Heartless.” The 30-year-old announced Thursday that he would not have any guests included in his halftime show. He said he had been “reading a lot of rumors” about other musicians joining him for the show.

“There wasn’t any room to fit it in the narrative, in the story I was telling in the performance. So, yeah, there’s no special guests,” the singer told Kay Adams in a clip from the NFL Network’s “GameDay Morning” show.

Here are the estimated times, Eastern Standard Time, of each performance Super Bowl Sunday, according to CBS.

Between 6-6:30 p.m.:

"America The Beautiful"

H.E.R.

"The Star-Spangled Banner"

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan

Between 8 and 8:30 p.m.:

Halftime

The Weeknd

Other times to know:

2-6 p.m.: “Super Bowl Today” — Live televised interviews, analysis and features profiling the key players and coaches who will participate in Super Bowl 55.

6-6:30 p.m. Super Bowl on CBS Kickoff Show

6:30 p.m. SUPER BOWL LV – Kickoff of Super Bowl 55 on CBS

