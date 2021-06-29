With 99% vaccination rate, WNBA reports zero COVID cases

The league reported that since the start of the regular season in mid-May, zero new players have returned a confirmed positive test for COVID-19.

Before the season’s start, Atlanta Dream forward Cheyenne Parker — who has publicly stated she elected to forego the vaccine — had a positive COVID-19 test. She missed six games, making her Dream debut June 4 against Minnesota. Parker, a 6-foot-4 forward, spent her first six seasons in Chicago. She was signed in February as a free agent to a multi-year deal.