With 99% vaccination rate, WNBA reports zero COVID cases

Atlanta Dream start the 2019 season 2-8.
Atlanta Dream start the 2019 season 2-8.

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The WNBA announced Monday that 99% of the league’s players are now fully vaccinated.

The league reported that since the start of the regular season in mid-May, zero new players have returned a confirmed positive test for COVID-19.

Before the season’s start, Atlanta Dream forward Cheyenne Parker — who has publicly stated she elected to forego the vaccine — had a positive COVID-19 test. She missed six games, making her Dream debut June 4 against Minnesota. Parker, a 6-foot-4 forward, spent her first six seasons in Chicago. She was signed in February as a free agent to a multi-year deal.

The WNBA teams played last season in a bubble in Bradenton, Fla. The league opted to return to a regular travel schedule this season.

In April, the NBA reported a player vaccination rate of 70%. The league has conducted nearly 1,000 tests for COVID-19 since mid-May also returning zero positive results.

