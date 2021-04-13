Dream to open 2021 WNBA season on May 14

The Atlanta Dream will tip off its 32-game 2021 WNBA regular season in its new home against the Connecticut Sun at the Gateway Center Arena on May 14.
Due to the ongoing pandemic and the Olympic break, the regular season was shortened to 32 games — 16 at home and 16 on the road. Each team will play three games versus 10 opponents, and two games — one home and one away — against one team from the opposite conference. The schedule incorporates steps to reduce travel, including the use of a series model.
A preseason schedule will be announced at a later date.
DATE OPPONENT TIME
(home games in bold, all times Eastern)
May 14, 7:30 p.m., vs. Connecticut
May 19, 7 p.m., vs. Chicago
May 21, 7 p.m., at Indiana
May 25, 8 p.m., at Chicago
May 27, 7 p.m., vs. Dallas
May 29, 2 p.m., at New York
June 4, 8 p.m., at Minnesota.
June 6, 7 p.m, at Minnesota
June 9, 7 p.m., vs. Seattle
June 11, 8 p.m., vs. Seattle
June 13, 3 p.m., vs. Washington
June 17, 7 p.m., at Washington
June 23, 7 p.m., vs. Minnesota
June 26, 7 p.m., vs. New York
June 29, 7 p.m., vs. New York
July 2, 10 p.m., at Seattle
July 4, 6 p.m., at Las Vegas
July 9, 7 p.m., at Connecticut
July 11, 5 p.m., vs. Indiana
OLYMPIC BREAK
Aug. 15, 6 p.m., at Phoenix
Aug. 17, 10:30 p.m., at Los Angeles
Aug. 19, 10:30 p.m., at Los Angeles
Aug. 21, Noon, vs. Phoenix
Aug. 24, 7 p.m., vs. Chicago
Aug. 26, 7 p.m., vs. Las Vegas
Sept. 2, 8 p.m., at Dallas
Sept. 5, 4 p.m., at Dallas
Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Phoenix
Sept. 10, 7 p.m., at Washington
Sept. 14, 7 p.m., vs. Indiana
Sept. 16, 7 p.m., vs. Los Angeles
Sept. 19, 2 p.m., at Connecticut