Dream to open 2021 WNBA season on May 14

Atlanta Dream head coach Nicki Collen. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

Updated 49 minutes ago
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Dream will tip off its 32-game 2021 WNBA regular season in its new home against the Connecticut Sun at the Gateway Center Arena on May 14.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and the Olympic break, the regular season was shortened to 32 games — 16 at home and 16 on the road. Each team will play three games versus 10 opponents, and two games — one home and one away — against one team from the opposite conference. The schedule incorporates steps to reduce travel, including the use of a series model.

A preseason schedule will be announced at a later date.

DATE OPPONENT TIME

(home games in bold, all times Eastern)

May 14, 7:30 p.m., vs. Connecticut

May 19, 7 p.m., vs. Chicago

May 21, 7 p.m., at Indiana

May 25, 8 p.m., at Chicago

May 27, 7 p.m., vs. Dallas

May 29, 2 p.m., at New York

June 4, 8 p.m., at Minnesota.

June 6, 7 p.m, at Minnesota

June 9, 7 p.m., vs. Seattle

June 11, 8 p.m., vs. Seattle

June 13, 3 p.m., vs. Washington

June 17, 7 p.m., at Washington

June 23, 7 p.m., vs. Minnesota

June 26, 7 p.m., vs. New York

June 29, 7 p.m., vs. New York

July 2, 10 p.m., at Seattle

July 4, 6 p.m., at Las Vegas

July 9, 7 p.m., at Connecticut

July 11, 5 p.m., vs. Indiana

OLYMPIC BREAK

Aug. 15, 6 p.m., at Phoenix

Aug. 17, 10:30 p.m., at Los Angeles

Aug. 19, 10:30 p.m., at Los Angeles

Aug. 21, Noon, vs. Phoenix

Aug. 24, 7 p.m., vs. Chicago

Aug. 26, 7 p.m., vs. Las Vegas

Sept. 2, 8 p.m., at Dallas

Sept. 5, 4 p.m., at Dallas

Sept. 8, 7 p.m., vs. Phoenix

Sept. 10, 7 p.m., at Washington

Sept. 14, 7 p.m., vs. Indiana

Sept. 16, 7 p.m., vs. Los Angeles

Sept. 19, 2 p.m., at Connecticut

