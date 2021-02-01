Dream sign free-agent forward Cheyenne Parker

Parker, a 6-foot-4 forward, spent her first six seasons in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky. Last season, she averaged career-highs with 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. She shot 45.9% from distance and 55.4% from the field, good for fifth overall in the league.

“We targeted Cheyenne for two reasons: one, her ability to finish at the rim, and two, her ability to knock down the three.” head coach Nicki Collen said in a statement. “Cheyenne has shown growth in her game year after year and we believe will only continue to get better. Her toughness, desire to compete, and her joyful attitude will only strengthen our roster. I’m thrilled she chose Atlanta.”