Dream sign free-agent forward Cheyenne Parker

The Atlanta Dream signed free-agent Cheyenne Parker to a multi-year deal, the team announced Monday. Contract details were not released.
Parker, a 6-foot-4 forward, spent her first six seasons in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky. Last season, she averaged career-highs with 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. She shot 45.9% from distance and 55.4% from the field, good for fifth overall in the league.
“We targeted Cheyenne for two reasons: one, her ability to finish at the rim, and two, her ability to knock down the three.” head coach Nicki Collen said in a statement. “Cheyenne has shown growth in her game year after year and we believe will only continue to get better. Her toughness, desire to compete, and her joyful attitude will only strengthen our roster. I’m thrilled she chose Atlanta.”
Parker was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 WNBA draft out of Middle Tennessee State.
“I’m super excited about joining the Dream,” Parker said in a statement. “I’m ready to build and grow my game, and I’m really ready for this new chapter in my life. I’m looking forward to playing with some really amazing athletes, I know a lot of the girls already so I’m excited to play with them and build those relationships and team chemistry that I know we’ll have. The Dream has endless potential and I’m excited to be a part of that and to help continue to build the legacy of Atlanta.”
Parker has been playing for Basket Lattes Montpellier Agglomeration (BLMA) in France this offseason, where she has averaged 17.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.