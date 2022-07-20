Georgia Tech, Georgia State each have two players on Doak Walker watch list

Georgia State’s Tucker Gregg and Jamyest Williams and Georgia Tech’s Hassan Hall and Dontae Smith were named to the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, presented annually to the nation’s top college running back.
They are among 73 players on the watch list.
Gregg and Williams, both All-Sun Belt Conference last season, combined for 1,812 yards and 18 touchdowns and helped the Panthers rank eighth in FBS with 226.4 yards per game.
Gregg, a super senior from Chatsworth, finished third in the conference with 953 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. The former walk-on ranks No. 3 in program history with 1,560 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns.
Williams, a super senior from Grayson, ran for 859 yards and nine touchdowns and averaged a school-record 6.71 yards per carry. Since moving to running back midway through the 2020 season, Williams has rushed for 1,112 yards and nine touchdowns.
Hall, a senior from Atlanta, is a transfer from Louisville, where he rushed for 1,299 yards and had 3,843 all-purpose yards in four seasons.
Smith, a junior from Spring Hill, Tenn., led Tech in yards per rush each of the past two seasons – 6.9 in 2020 and 5.6 last season.
About the Author