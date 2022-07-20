Georgia Tech, Georgia State each have two players on Doak Walker watch list

Gregg, a super senior from Chatsworth, finished third in the conference with 953 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. The former walk-on ranks No. 3 in program history with 1,560 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns.

Williams, a super senior from Grayson, ran for 859 yards and nine touchdowns and averaged a school-record 6.71 yards per carry. Since moving to running back midway through the 2020 season, Williams has rushed for 1,112 yards and nine touchdowns.