Tiffany Hayes scores 31 as Dream upset Aces in Las Vegas

Atlanta Dream guard Tiffany Hayes (middle) hit 11 of her 14 shots. (Jason Getz / AJC file photo)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By Staff and wire reports
18 minutes ago

Tiffany Hayes had a season-high 31 points, Rhyne Howard scored 24 and the Atlanta Dream beat the Las Vegas Aces 92-76 on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Candace Parker had nine points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Dream (12-14). Hayes sank 11 of her 14 shots.

Hayes and Howard each scored 11 in the first quarter to help Atlanta jump out to a 35-18 lead.

Howard made 5 of 6 from 3-point range in the first half, scoring 19 to lead the Dream to a 52-36 advantage.

ExploreSports on TV

A’ja Wilson scored eight of her 22 points to get Las Vegas (18-8) within 58-52 at the 5:55 mark of the third quarter. Hayes, AD Durr and Aari McDonald buried 3-pointers from there and Atlanta took a 70-56 lead into the final period.

Hayes opened the fourth with two 3-pointers and a three-point play to push the lead to 79-56, and the Dream cruised to the victory.

Jackie Young had 18 points and Kelsey Plum scored 17 for the Aces. Wilson added 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Staff and wire reports
