Tiffany Hayes leaves early due to injury in Dream’s loss to Dallas

Hayes missed the first 19 games of the season due to overseas commitments, then recovered from a knee injury. The 32-year-old guard came into the game averaging a career-high tying 17.2 points in 10 games this season.

Forwards Monique Billings (ankle) and Nia Coffey (knee), as well as guard AD Durr also did not play for Atlanta. The Dream announced Friday that Durr, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft who the Dream acquired last month via trade with the New York Liberty, would miss the rest of the season in preparation for hip surgery. Durr, a two-time ACC player of the year at Louisville, has played just 43 career WNBA games due to injury and COVID-related issues. The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 10.7 points in 15 games for the Dream this season.