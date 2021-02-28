‘Super seniors’ could impact Georgia schools’ college football rosters

“Everybody’s like eight to 10 (percentage points) higher because they’re returning more seniors, because all the seniors got a chance at an extra year of eligibility,” Connelly said.

Normally, the top teams in returning production will be around 87%, Connelly said. Currently, three teams are expected to have more than 90% of their production from 2020 back in 2021.

Leading the way was Louisiana-Lafayette at 96%. UCLA and Miami were both at 91%. Lafayette (Levi Lewis) and Miami (D’Eriq King) each has a quarterback who will be a super senior.

As of this past weekend, Illinois expects to have 17 scholarship super seniors, the most of any Power Five school.

Where do Georgia FBS schools fall?

The Associated Press asked each FBS program how many scholarship super seniors they expect to have on their rosters heading into spring practice. Super seniors are defined as players who would have been out of eligibility after the 2020 season, but are taking advantage of the NCAA granting an extra year to all fall athletes because of the pandemic.

Georgia State and Georgia Southern, both Sun Belt programs, will return 10 extra players. Georgia Tech (ACC) reported seven returning seniors, while Georgia (SEC) reported the fewest at three.

The NCAA ruled super seniors will not count next season toward the Bowl Subdivision cap of 85 scholarship players per team. As of now, athletes using their COVID-19 year of eligibility after 2021-22 will count toward scholarship and roster limits in all NCAA sports.