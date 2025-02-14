Simeon Cottle scores 19 as Kennesaw State defeats Louisiana Tech

Simeon Cottle’s 19 points helped Kennesaw State defeat Louisiana Tech 69-47 on Thursday night in Ruston, La.

Cottle added five rebounds for the Owls (15-10, 7-5 Conference USA). Jamil Miller scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Adrian Wooley shot 3 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Bulldogs (17-8, 6-6) were led by Al Green, who posted 11 points. Daniel Batcho added eight points and two blocks for Louisiana Tech. Sean Newman Jr. finished with eight points and four assists.