State Sports Report

Simeon Cottle scores 19 as Kennesaw State defeats Louisiana Tech

Simeon Cottle (5) led Kennesaw State to its 15th victory. File photo by Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Simeon Cottle (5) led Kennesaw State to its 15th victory. File photo by Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
By The Associated Press
Updated 3 hours ago

Simeon Cottle’s 19 points helped Kennesaw State defeat Louisiana Tech 69-47 on Thursday night in Ruston, La.

Cottle added five rebounds for the Owls (15-10, 7-5 Conference USA). Jamil Miller scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Adrian Wooley shot 3 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Bulldogs (17-8, 6-6) were led by Al Green, who posted 11 points. Daniel Batcho added eight points and two blocks for Louisiana Tech. Sean Newman Jr. finished with eight points and four assists.

Kennesaw State visits Sam Houston on Saturday.

