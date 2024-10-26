State Sports Report

Celebration of life service for Amir Abdur-Rahim to be held Sunday

Credit: Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

25 minutes ago

Kennesaw State will honor the legacy of former head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim with a celebration of life service on Sunday at the Convocation Center.

The celebration of life service is open to the public with limited seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans are encouraged to watch it live on KSUOwls.com to allow for ample seating of family and friends.

There is no charge for parking and tickets are not needed for entry. Doors will open at 4 p.m. The event will begin at 5 p.m. and last approximately two hours.

Donations are being accepted to the school’s Future Foundation.

Abdur-Rahim, who was the coach at the University of South Florida, died Thursday at the age of 43 from complications during a medical procedure. He was undergoing the procedure at a Tampa General hospital when he died because of complications that arose during the procedure, according to USF.

One of his brothers, former NBA player Shareef Abdur-Rahim, posted a statement Friday that read: “From God, we come, and to God, we must all return. On behalf of my family, I want to express our gratitude to all who have reached out regarding Amir’s passing. Please remember our family in your prayers. As @sunsetAMIR would say, to God be the Glory.”

Abdur-Rahim, a Marietta native how played a Wheeler High, coached Kennsesaw State for four seasons before leaving for USF last year. He led Kennesaw State to its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament after winning the 2023 Atlantic Sun regular season and tournament titles. He spent four seasons with the Owls, doubling the program’s win total every season that culminated in a postseason run that captured the hearts of the school and metro Atlanta.

Chris Vivlamore is the sports editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has served as reporter and editor at the AJC since 2003.

