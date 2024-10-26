Donations are being accepted to the school’s Future Foundation.

Abdur-Rahim, who was the coach at the University of South Florida, died Thursday at the age of 43 from complications during a medical procedure. He was undergoing the procedure at a Tampa General hospital when he died because of complications that arose during the procedure, according to USF.

One of his brothers, former NBA player Shareef Abdur-Rahim, posted a statement Friday that read: “From God, we come, and to God, we must all return. On behalf of my family, I want to express our gratitude to all who have reached out regarding Amir’s passing. Please remember our family in your prayers. As @sunsetAMIR would say, to God be the Glory.”

Abdur-Rahim, a Marietta native how played a Wheeler High, coached Kennsesaw State for four seasons before leaving for USF last year. He led Kennesaw State to its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament after winning the 2023 Atlantic Sun regular season and tournament titles. He spent four seasons with the Owls, doubling the program’s win total every season that culminated in a postseason run that captured the hearts of the school and metro Atlanta.