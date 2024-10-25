One of his brothers, former NBA player Shareef Abdur-Rahim, posted a statement that read: “From God, we come, and to God, we must all return. On behalf of my family, I want to express our gratitude to all who have reached out regarding Amir’s passing. Please remember our family in your prayers. As @sunsetAMIR would say, to God be the Glory.”

Abdur-Rahim, who was the coach at the University of South Florida, died Thursday at the age of 43 from complications during a medical procedure. He was undergoing the procedure at a Tampa-area hospital when he died because of complications that arose during the procedure, according to USF.

Abdur-Rahim led Kennesaw State to its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament after winning the 2023 Atlantic Sun regular season and tournament titles. He spent four seasons with the Owls, doubling the program’s win total every season that culminated in a postseason run that captured the hearts of the school and metro Atlanta. He earned ASUN Coach of the Year and NABC District 3 Coach of the Year honors. He also was named the Georgia Men’s College Coach of the Year by the Atlanta Tipoff Club and a finalist for the Ben Jobe National Coach of the Year award.

Abdur-Rahim had completed his first season as the University of South Florida’s head coach. He was a unanimous choice for American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year after USF’s 25-8 record (16-2 AAC) and claimed the program’s first-ever regular-season conference title.

“I share my heartfelt prayers and sympathy to Amir’s wife, Arianne, his two daughters, Laila and Lana, and a son, Aydin,” Kennesaw State athletic director Milton Overton said in a statement. “Amir Abdur-Rahim left a legacy not only at Kennesaw State, but throughout his life. Owl Nation will forever remember how he molded young men into champions on the court and in their lives.”

During his coaching career, Abdur-Rahim also spent a year at Georgia Tech and a year at Georgia, the latter just before he took the job at Kennesaw State. Abdur-Rahim worked under former coach Tom Crean at Georgia. Crean was at Tampa General Hospital with Abdur-Rahim’s family Thursday night.

“Drive your kids to school tomorrow,” Crean posted on social media. “He loved doing that. Pray for this family.”

Georgia governor Brian Kemp reacted to the death of Abdur-Rahim. He posted on social media: “Our family is saddened by the death of Amir Abdur-Rahim. Abdur-Rahim left his mark on collegiate athletics leading the @KSUOwlsMBB to their first ever NCAA tournament in 2023, further elevating this proud institution on the national level. Please join Marty, the girls, and me in praying for his family and the entire Owl Nation during this difficult time.”

During Kennesaw State’s run to the NCAA Tournament, Abdur-Rahim spoke of the parallels between the journeys of the school and himself.

“(This season’s success) means a lot to me because it puts a spotlight on our university,” Abdur-Rahim told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “When I took this job, I felt like there was a huge parallel between Kennesaw State and myself personally. It felt like we were (an) up-and-coming university, had a lot of great things to offer. People just don’t know too much about it, right? Because it’s kind of tucked away in the suburbs of Atlanta. You know, before you get here, you have to go past Georgia State, you have to go past Georgia Tech. Obviously, UGA is a big deal in the state.

“The way that it parallels to myself, a lot of times when you hear the last name Abdur-Rahim, the first person you think of is Shareef (his brother who spent 13 years in the NBA and was an All-Star for the Hawks in 2001-02). Rightfully so. And so, I felt like when we took this job, it was an opportunity for not only Kennesaw State but myself to make a mark. And it’s really cool that we’re able to do it together. So that, more than anything, I think that’s what the season has meant. Just that myself and our university have made a mark in our state, have made a mark in the Southeast. And we’re hoping to make a mark nationally.”