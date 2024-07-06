Season-high for turnovers costs Dream in loss in Dallas

State Sports Report

The Dream shot 56% from the field but committed a season-high 28 turnovers in an 85-82 loss to the Wings Friday night in Dallas.

Allisha Gray led the Dream (7-12) with 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Haley Jones added a season-high 16 points, Tina Charles added 12 and Maya Caldwell finished with a season-high 11.

Charles passed Tamika Catchings (7,380) to move into third on the WNBA’s career-scoring list with 7,383 points.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 19 points and Jacy Sheldon hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for the Wings (5-16), who snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the second time in their last 16.

Dallas had 16 steals, which it converted into 38 points.

Ogunbowale converted a three-point play and Teaira McCowan made two free throws before a turnover — Atlanta’s season-high 23rd of the game — led to a basket inside by McCowan that gave the Wings a 74-71 lead with 3:10 remaining. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus answered with a bucket in the lane before Odyssey Sims made a high-arcing 3 late in the shot clock to give the Wings a 77-73 lead with 2 minutes to go.

Gray was fouled as she hit a 3-pointer on the other end but missed the and-1 free throw and Sims took a steal for a layup that made it 79-76 a minute later. Natasha Howard followed with a jumper and after Parker-Tyus made a short jumper that cut the deficit to three with 28.1 seconds left, Ogunbowale made 4 of 6 free throws down the stretch to seal it.

McCowan scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Dallas, Sims added 14 points and seven assists and Natasha Howard scored 10.

The Wings, who trailed 61-60 going into the fourth quarter, went into the game 0-13 this season when trailing after three quarters.

