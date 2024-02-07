State Sports Report

National Signing Day: Georgia State

Georgia State vs. Utah State
Georgia State vs. Utah State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Football
Georgia State vs. Utah State
Georgia State vs. Utah State
Darren Grainger
Georgia State vs. Utah State
Georgia State vs. Utah State
Georgia State vs. Utah State
1 / 9
Potato Bowl champions: Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott and quarterback Darren Grainger celebrate the team's win over Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
By AJC Sports
15 minutes ago

The second and final period of National Signing Day for the class of 2024 opened Wednesday. Here’s a look at the newest members of the Georgia State football program:

ExploreRecapping the first period of the 2024 recruiting cycle
ExploreGeorgia State signs 11, including four transfers

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top