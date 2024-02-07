National Signing Day: Georgia State

The second and final period of National Signing Day for the class of 2024 opened Wednesday. Here’s a look at the newest members of the Georgia State football program:
𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗬 𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗗𝗔𝗬! ✍️#LightItBlue | #NSD2024 pic.twitter.com/SDbm8XWuvy— GSU Football (@GeorgiaStateFB) February 7, 2024
First up... an explosive linebacker from Northern Georgia— GSU Football (@GeorgiaStateFB) February 7, 2024
Welcome to Atlanta, @BrentWasington#LightItBlue | #ATLMade24 pic.twitter.com/PbBhk162ks
𝘚𝘱𝘦𝘦𝘥𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘗𝘢𝘭𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘰 𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘦 ⚡️— GSU Football (@GeorgiaStateFB) February 7, 2024
Welcome to Atlanta, @Avery_Mcfadden7 #LightItBlue | #ATLMade24 pic.twitter.com/xSO0cgS10o
