ajc logo
X

Mystics contain Rhyne Howard, beat the Dream

Coach Tanisha Wright and the Dream fell to 8-11. AJC file photo / Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Combined ShapeCaption
Coach Tanisha Wright and the Dream fell to 8-11. AJC file photo / Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

State Sports Report
By Staff and wire reports
18 minutes ago

Rookie Rhyne Howard, who was selected as a reserve for the WNBA All-Star Game earlier in the day, was held to five points on 2-of-14 shooting as the Dream lost to the Mystics 92-74 on Tuesday night in Washington.

Howard came into the game averaging 16.4 points.

AD Durr scored 13 points and rookie Naz Hillmon added a season-high 11 for the Dream (8-11).

ExploreSports on TV

Natasha Cloud scored 18 points, Ariel Atkins added 15 and the Mystics made 15 3-pointers.

Washington was 8 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half to help build a 52-32 lead. Atkins and Cloud each made three 3-pointers in the first half, while the Dream was just 3 of 11.

Cloud, who did not play in the fourth quarter, finished 4 of 5 from long distance. Atkins was 4 of 6 as Washington shot 60% (15 of 25).

Elena Delle Donne and Myisha Hines-Allen each had 11 points for the Mystics (13-9). Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added nine points on three 3-pointers.

About the Author

Staff and wire reports
Editors' Picks
Dejounte Murray would be great for Hawks at right trade price5h ago
Braves place closer Kenley Jansen on injured list with irregular heartbeat
4h ago
Leylah Fernandez gears up for Atlanta Open exhibition match
6h ago
Kevin Parada named Johnny Bench Award winner
3h ago
Kevin Parada named Johnny Bench Award winner
3h ago
Hawks rookie wing AJ Griffin credits faith for guiding him to his dream
6h ago
The Latest
Dream’s Rhyne Howard named WNBA All-Star reserve
5h ago
Leylah Fernandez gears up for Atlanta Open exhibition match
6h ago
NASCAR, World Series and College Football Playoff championship trophies on display
14h ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top