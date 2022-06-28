Dream’s Rhyne Howard named WNBA All-Star reserve

Dream rookie guard Rhyne Howard was named a WNBA All-Star reserve, the league announced Tuesday. With the nomination, Howard becomes the Dream’s second rookie All-Star in franchise history.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA draft, Howard has consistently ranked in the top 15 in the WNBA in points (16.4, 12th) and steals (1.6, 8th). In the first week of her career, Howard averaged 20.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in four games, including a 33-point outing at Indiana on May 15. She earned the WNBA Player of the Week award for the start. Howard also was the May WNBA Rookie of the Month.
The All-Star game will be played at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on July 10.
The reserves were selected by the league’s head coaches, who voted for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference.
The captains for Team Wilson and Team Stewart will select their rosters Saturday, choosing first from the remaining pool of starters and then from the pool of 12 reserves. By virtue of finishing with the most fan votes, Aja Wilson will make the first pick.
The starters, as selected by fans, media and current WNBA players, are: Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Nneka Ogwumike, Candace Parker, Breanna Stewart, Kelsey Plum, A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young. The rest of the reserves are: Ariel Atkins, Kahleah Copper, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Dearica Hamby, Natasha Howard, Brionna Jones, Jewell Loyd, Emma Meesseman, Arike Ogunbowale, Alyssa Thomas and Courtney Vandersloot.
