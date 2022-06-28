Dream’s Rhyne Howard named WNBA All-Star reserve

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA draft, Howard has consistently ranked in the top 15 in the WNBA in points (16.4, 12th) and steals (1.6, 8th). In the first week of her career, Howard averaged 20.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in four games, including a 33-point outing at Indiana on May 15. She earned the WNBA Player of the Week award for the start. Howard also was the May WNBA Rookie of the Month.

The All-Star game will be played at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on July 10.