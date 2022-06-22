ajc logo
X

Maya Caldwell quickly helps Dream equal win total of last season

Maya Caldwell scored 10 points in the first half. File photo by Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Maya Caldwell scored 10 points in the first half. File photo by Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

State Sports Report
By Staff and wire reports
29 minutes ago

Maya Caldwell scored 18 points, Rhyne Howard added 16 points and eight rebounds, and the Dream beat the visiting Dallas Wings 80-75 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Atlanta (8-8) equaled its win total from last season. The Dream went 8-24 in 2021.

Caldwell, who played at Georgia, was signed on Monday.

Aari McDonald drove into the lane and sank a floater to give the Dream a 77-72 lead. Marina Mabrey made a long 3-ponter with 29.8 seconds left to pull Dallas within 79-75 but she missed one on the next possession after Howard made a free throw.

ExploreSports on TV

McDonald finished with 15 points and Cheyenne Parker had 14 for the Dream.

Parker made a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to extend Atlanta’s lead to 51-40 after closing on a 10-2 run over the final three minutes. Howard scored 15 points in the first half.

Atlanta led 67-56 with 4:19 remaining in the third but went scoreless the rest of the quarter as Dallas scored the next 10.

Allisha Gray the Wings (8-9) with 18 points. Arike Ogunbowale and Teaira McCowan each scored 14.

About the Author

Staff and wire reports
Editors' Picks
Former Braves outfielder Joc Pederson discusses his free agency
World Cup will bring big change to Mercedes-Benz Stadium: grass
Deshaun Watson settles 20 civil suits, still faces possible NFL suspension
6h ago
Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud: Max Fried definitely deserves to be All-Star
4h ago
Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud: Max Fried definitely deserves to be All-Star
4h ago
Young Braves will be championship contenders for a while
7h ago
The Latest
Florida pro needs four extra holes to win Advocates PGA Tour at Sugarloaf
5h ago
Dream bring back Maya Caldwell
Black Sports Business Symposium finds a home in Atlanta
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top