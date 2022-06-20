Dream bring back Maya Caldwell

Caldwell, the former Georgia Lady Bulldog, was with the Dream in training camp before being released. The 5-foot-11 guard started in the Dream’s preseason game against Washington and had nine points, four rebounds and four assists.

Caldwell was selected by Indiana in the 2021 WNBA draft (third round, 33rd overall) out of Georgia. With the Bulldogs, she was named to the 2021 SEC Conference All-Tournament Team.