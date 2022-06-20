ajc logo
Dream bring back Maya Caldwell

Atlanta Dream guard Maya Caldwell talks to the media during training camp earlier this year. (Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Atlanta Dream guard Maya Caldwell talks to the media during training camp earlier this year. (Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

The Dream signed guard Maya Caldwell to a hardship contract, the team announced Monday.

Caldwell, the former Georgia Lady Bulldog, was with the Dream in training camp before being released. The 5-foot-11 guard started in the Dream’s preseason game against Washington and had nine points, four rebounds and four assists.

Caldwell was selected by Indiana in the 2021 WNBA draft (third round, 33rd overall) out of Georgia. With the Bulldogs, she was named to the 2021 SEC Conference All-Tournament Team.

Caldwell will be active for Tuesday night’s game against Dallas, where she will wear No. 33.

