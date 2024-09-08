Louisiana-Lafayette spoils Kennesaw State’s first FBS home game in program history

Kennesaw State began its game Saturday night with a 16-play, 74-yard drive that ended in a touchdown that gave the team a 7-0 lead. Things went downhill from there for the Owls in their first home game as a member of Conference USA and the FBS.

Though KSU (0-2) held that 7-0 lead through the first quarter, visiting Louisiana-Lafayette scored 20 points in the second quarter and 14 in the third on its way to 34-10 victory at Fifth Third Stadium.

Kennesaw State announced that the school set its all-time home attendance record at 11,040, The previous mark was 10,200 on Oct. 7 last season against Tennessee State.