Louisiana-Lafayette spoils Kennesaw State’s first FBS home game in program history

Kennesaw State quarterback Davis Bryson (9) talks during a huddle in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas-San Antonio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

By Staff and wire reports
59 minutes ago

Kennesaw State began its game Saturday night with a 16-play, 74-yard drive that ended in a touchdown that gave the team a 7-0 lead. Things went downhill from there for the Owls in their first home game as a member of Conference USA and the FBS.

Though KSU (0-2) held that 7-0 lead through the first quarter, visiting Louisiana-Lafayette scored 20 points in the second quarter and 14 in the third on its way to 34-10 victory at Fifth Third Stadium.

Kennesaw State announced that the school set its all-time home attendance record at 11,040, The previous mark was 10,200 on Oct. 7 last season against Tennessee State.

Elijah Davis of the Ragin’ Cajuns (2-0) rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns, and teammate Zylan Perry added 104 yards rushing and another score.

Louisiana-Lafayette outgained Kennesaw State 449-204 in total offense, with advantages in rushing (257-111) and passing (192-93).

Three of the Ragin’ Cajuns four touchdown plays were from 3 yards out or less. Davis scored their first touchdown with 6:02 left in the second quarter on a 1-yard run that capped an 80-yard drive. Davis also ended a 79-yard drive on another 1-yard run to make the score 34-7 with 49 seconds left in the third quarter.

Perry scored on a 19-yard TD run in the second quarter, and quarterback Ben Wooldridge found Robert Williams for a 3-yard score early in the third.

Wooldridge passed for 184 yards and a touchdown.

Kennesaw State was held to 12 first downs to 21 for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

